Home Politics

Yousaf launches framework to tackle ‘concerning’ gender violence in schools

By Press Association
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf, speaks during a visit to Moffat Academy, in Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway, to unveil a new framework to help schools tackle gender-based violence (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Scotland’s First Minister has launched a framework to tackle the “increasingly concerning” issue of misogyny in schools.

Humza Yousaf launched the gender-based violence strategy alongside Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth during a visit to Moffat Academy in Dumfries and Galloway.

The First Minister held a round-table with pupils who have been working to promote gender equality across the region.

The framework, developed by a working group co-chaired by the Scottish Government, Rape Crisis Scotland and Zero Tolerance, uses pupil testimonies to challenge societal views which normalise violence against women and girls.

Humza Yousaf visit to Moffat Academy
First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf, interacts with Barney a ‘wellbeing’ dog during a visit to Moffat Academy, in Moffat, Dumfries and Galloway (Owen Humphreys/PA)

It provides guidance to schools on how to respond to gender-based violence carried out by children and other members of the school community.

Gender-based violence refers to behaviours such as name-calling, intimidation, physical violence, sexual harassment and emotional abuse.

It followed a Behaviour in Scottish Schools report which highlighted an increase in misogynistic views as an emerging concern in the classroom.

Speaking at Moffat Academy, Mr Yousaf said: “We know gender-based violence and violence in schools more generally is an increasingly concerning problem for schools right up and down the country.”

He said he hoped the framework would help “achieve a country where everybody is loved and respected regardless of their gender or gender identity”.

“We want to try and intervene as early as we possibly can, hence why we’re here at school level speaking to young people.”

During the pupil roundtable, Mr Yousaf also heard how young people are concerned about being unable to escape the harassment due to the increasing use of social media.

He urged social media giants to do more to protect against misogyny, racism and hatred.

He said: “I think social media companies have to do more, I can say that from looking at my own personal social media – there’s much more that can be done by social media companies.”

Mr Yousaf added: “We want schools to create cultures in which all members of the school community know that gender-based violence is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Prevention and early intervention are key to the approach to address the underlying causes of gender-based violence, particularly gender inequality.”

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “We’ve taken great strides in recent years to tackle gender-based violence across society and it’s concerning that misogynistic views and language have appeared as emerging issue in recent research into behaviour in schools.

“There is no place for harassment or abuse in any form in our schools, and this framework aims to provide support for everyone in a school community to recognise it as it occurs and be equipped to respond appropriately.”