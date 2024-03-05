Public will see through Budget tax cut ‘swindle’, says Lib Dem leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Public will see through Budget tax cut ‘swindle’, says Lib Dem leader

By Press Association
Liberal Democrat leader is targeting the Tory ‘Blue Wall’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Liberal Democrat leader is targeting the Tory ‘Blue Wall’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Any tax cuts in Wednesday’s Budget will be a “swindle”, Sir Ed Davey has said on a visit to Jeremy Hunt’s constituency as the Liberal Democrats look to unseat the Chancellor.

The Liberal Democrat leader made a stop in Witley, Surrey, the day before the Budget to highlight cuts to GP care and talk up his party’s chances of demolishing the Conservatives’ “Blue Wall”.

He told the PA news agency: “I think the Liberal Democrats are in a prime position to win here and defeat Jeremy Hunt, but also win across Surrey in many seats and across the Blue Wall.

Sir Ed Davey visits the Godalming and Ash constituency
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey joined parliamentary candidate Paul Follows in Witley (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We’ve shown it in parliamentary by-elections where Liberal Democrats can beat Conservatives in their heartlands, we’ve seen it in council elections, and we go into the next election really excited about the prospect of removing many Conservative MPs.”

Recent polling from Savanta suggests the Liberal Democrats could be on course to win the new Godalming and Ash constituency, where Mr Hunt has chosen to stand after boundary changes split up his South West Surrey seat.

The poll also suggested the NHS was the number one concern for voters in the area, with the Liberal Democrats pointing to a 5.3% cut in real terms to GP funding in Surrey since 2018-19.

Speaking after a visit to a GP surgery in Witley, he called on the Chancellor to reverse cuts to NHS primary care, saying his party had a plan to boost GP services, paid for by raising taxes on banks.

Sir Ed Davey visits the Godalming and Ash constituency
Sir Ed is seek to pile pressure on the Chancellor a day before he delivers the Budget (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Commenting on reports the Chancellor is planning another 2p cut in national insurance, Sir Ed told PA: “We will look at the tax proposals the Conservatives bring in.

“But if they do cut taxes people will know it’s a deception, because they’ve raised income tax by freezing the tax allowances, a sort of a hidden tax rise on millions of people.”

He added: “They may try and put on a swindle, but I think people will see through it. This is a tax-raising Conservative Government.”

While his party seeks to challenge Mr Hunt in Surrey, Sir Ed himself is facing a challenge from a former sub-postmistress in his own Kingston and Surbiton seat.

Yvonne Tracey, who worked at the New Malden post office for 30 years, has said she will stand for election in protest at Sir Ed’s handling of the Horizon scandal while he was post office minister in the coalition government.

But Sir Ed told PA he was “very proud” to represent Kingston and Surbiton and was “looking forward to fighting that election, whoever the opposition puts up against us”.