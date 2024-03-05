GP services ‘will be cut’ if Government imposes new contract, says BMA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

GP services ‘will be cut’ if Government imposes new contract, says BMA

By Press Association
The British Medical Association said the new contract would ‘expedite’ the closure of GP practices (PA)
The British Medical Association said the new contract would ‘expedite’ the closure of GP practices (PA)

GP services will be “cut” if the Government imposes a new contract for family doctors, leading medics have warned amid reports of plans for potential industrial action in the winter.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said the new contract would mean that GP surgeries would “not break even” and would “expedite” the closure of practices.

Members of the BMA will soon hold a referendum on the contract, which has been rejected by the union’s general practice council (GPC).

It comes as the GP publication Pulse reported that the union has set out an approximate timeline for potential GP industrial action.

Pulse said that “collective action” could start in late November or early December.

The BMA has said previously that the contract would only see practices given a “well below-inflation 1.9% baseline practice contract funding uplift” which was “nowhere near what is needed to prevent practices from reducing staffing and services or closing altogether”.

The referendum for GP members of the union would run from March 7 to March 27.

“The referendum result will not prevent the Government from imposing its 2024/25 contract but will send a strong and powerful signal expressing the profession’s views about the contract offer and will inform potential collective next steps,” it said on the union’s website.

In a video posted on the BMA website, Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer, chair of the general practice council (GPC) for England at the union, said that the GPC felt that the contract, as it stood, “does not bring hope, will not bring stability and will not guarantee safe care for our patients”.

Dr Bramall-Stainer added: “Practices will not even break even, services will be cut and that’s not fair on our patients.

“Despite our suggestions and solutions, this contract will expedite practices closing – over a thousand have closed since 2015. Not to mention the thousands of GPs who have been lost from the NHS workforce despite gaining six million more patients.

“We can’t do more with less – general practice is at saturation point.

“But we are professionals and expert communicators. So GPC England has mandated us to go back undaunted, ensure no stone is left unturned, and continue conversations over the next four weeks to hopefully prevent a chain reaction of events from ensuing.

“We will still be coming to you, the profession in a referendum, from March – this won’t stop a contract from being imposed, but I believe it will demonstrate professional unity as we take steps we haven’t taken in over a generation.”

The Department for Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.