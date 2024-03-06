Labour to ‘adapt funding plans’ in light of Budget announcements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Labour to ‘adapt funding plans’ in light of Budget announcements

By Press Association
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Government was ‘totally bereft of ideas’ (Aaron Chown/PA)
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Government was 'totally bereft of ideas' (Aaron Chown/PA)

Labour will have to “adapt” some of its spending plans following the Budget, the party said as it accused the Government of having “burned down the house” on the public finances.

Wednesday’s announcements saw the Chancellor adopt two key Labour policies – scrapping the “non-dom” tax status and extending the windfall tax on oil and gas companies – that the opposition had hoped would fund its spending commitments if it won the next election.

The move poses a problem for Labour, which said it would not seek to reverse Wednesday’s national insurance cut that was paid for in part by the windfall tax and non-dom changes.

But a spokesman for the party said it remained committed to providing extra NHS appointments and breakfast clubs for every primary school child despite the changes, and would still look to raise money by closing “loopholes” in the windfall tax.

He told reporters that Labour would examine the Government’s proposals and “adapt our funding plans accordingly” before setting them out “in due course”, refusing to be drawn on the details of spending plans but stressing that all the party’s manifesto commitments would be “fully funded, fully costed”.

The party has been keen to put pressure on the Prime Minister and the Chancellor after they both repeatedly rejected proposals to scrap the non-dom status on the grounds it would not raise money.

PA infographic showing national insurance rate for UK employees
(PA Graphics)

The spokesman described the decision as a “humiliating U-turn”, while in the Commons, Sir Keir Starmer said it was “a desperate move” after “years of resistance”.

He said: “Has there ever been a more obvious example of a Government that is totally bereft of ideas?

“And if they’re sincere in support of this policy now, then the question they must answer today is why did they not do it earlier? Why did they not stand up to their friends, their funders and their family?

“Because if they had followed Labour’s example, 3.8 million extra operations would have taken place by now, 1.3 million emergency dental appointments, free breakfast clubs for nearly 4.5 million children. But if instead this is just another short-term, cynical political gimmick then honestly, what is the point of them?”

After the statement, the party spokesman was keen to emphasise the difficult inheritance Labour would face if it won the next election, and laid the blame for this inheritance at the Conservatives’ door.

He said: “We are under no illusions about how bad the inheritance will be if we are to win the next election.

“They have literally burned the house down when it comes to both the public finances and public services.”