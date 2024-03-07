Thousands of Scots with long Covid not getting enough support, charity warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands of Scots with long Covid not getting enough support, charity warns

By Press Association
It is estimated more than 180,000 people in Scotland have self-reported long Covid (PA)
Tens of thousands of people across Scotland living with long Covid are not receiving the support they need to cope with the effects of the debilitating illness, a charity has warned.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland (CHSS) estimates there could be more than 70,000 Scots who are unable to work due to the condition, which can cause chest and joint pain, heart palpitations and depression.

The charity recently surveyed almost 2,000 people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions as well as long Covid to understand the challenges facing them in their daily lives, including the impact on their mental health.

A report setting out the survey results shows around 40% of people with long Covid are unable to work at all, which it believes could equate to as many as 72,000 people having quit their jobs due to the illness since 2020.

The survey also highlighted around 72% of sufferers said they need support but are unable to access it, 82% have some kind of difficulty accessing services, and 38% said their doctor is unable to provide guidance on available support.

CHSS is now calling on the Scottish Government to increase the financial support available to those living with long Covid amid concern the cost-of-living crisis is causing sufferers who cannot work extreme financial hardship.

It is estimated more than 180,000 people in Scotland have self-reported long Covid, which is understood to work out to around 3.5% of the population.

Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive of CHSS, said: “Covid is still having a huge impact on 180,000 people in Scotland and these people are living in crisis.

“Not only are they experiencing a debilitating health condition, many are also facing extreme financial hardship due to their inability to work. Hardship that is compounded by the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

“We need the Scottish Government to consider greater financial support for people living with long Covid who are navigating this economic crisis and provide clarity around access and eligibility for benefits.

“The Scottish Government cannot leave people with long Covid to face unemployment in an economic crisis.

Distressed woman
Depression can be a symptom of long Covid (PA)

“We urgently need the Scottish Government to review the financial support available and ensure that people can access it.

“People with long Covid can’t wait any longer. They are struggling financially and support from the NHS is patchy at best.”

Dr Amy Small, GP and clinical adviser to CHSS, added: “Doctors are desperate to help people living with long Covid, but sadly current pathways in most health boards don’t have the clinical support that is desperately needed.

“We do have medications that can be used to help treat the symptoms of long Covid, but many GPs don’t have experience of using these medications and need support from those doctors who are used to seeing patients with the complications of long Covid.

“More needs to be done to embed doctors within long Covid pathways to support the allied health professionals working in them.”

Public Health Minister Jenni Minto said: “We take long Covid very seriously and recognise the impact it can have on those most severely affected.

“Through our £10 million long Covid support fund, we are making available £3 million this financial year to support NHS boards to increase the capacity of existing services, and develop more clearly defined local pathways. This funding is in addition to what our healthcare system – supported by £19.5 billion – is already delivering across our full range of NHS services.

“Ensuring that people access the social security benefits they are entitled to is a priority. Through our benefit take-up strategy we are implementing a range of initiatives and welfare advice services work closely with people who may be entitled to devolved or reserved benefits.”