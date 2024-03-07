Families of hostages held in Gaza make fresh plea for their safe return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Families of hostages held in Gaza make fresh plea for their safe return

By Press Association
Family members of seven Gaza hostages held a conference at the Israeli embassy in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Family members of seven Gaza hostages held a conference at the Israeli embassy in London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The families of seven Gaza hostages have called for their return in London as ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel continue.

Speaking at the Israeli embassy on Thursday, the family members said that the conflict would end “on both sides” if the hostages were released.

It comes following reports that Hamas’s delegation left Cairo on Thursday morning with no breakthrough in negotiations.

Talks remain ongoing between all parties to reach a ceasefire agreement before Ramadan begins around March 10.

Family members of Gaza hostages
The event was held exactly five months after the October 7 attack (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Asked what it would take for the hostages to come home, Yehuda Cohen, whose 19-year-old son Nimrod is still in captivity, said the families are “not making the terms”.

He said: “We have a direct need, want, for our loved ones to come back. What it takes is a matter for officials – to do the negotiations.”

Mr Cohen added: “If 134 hostages will be returned from Gaza, back to Israel, all this suffering on both sides will end.”

The family members were also asked what they would say to the families of thousands of Palestinian prisoners who are waiting for them to be returned home in a prisoner exchange with Israel.

Gily Ramon, whose sister Yarden Roman-Gat was freed in November, said there was “no connection” between the hostages and the Palestinian prisoners.

“What is the connection between prisoners, many of them tried (for) acts of terrorism and murder and my sister who worked with Palestinians in East Jerusalem and treated them, and was completely innocent and taken from her home,” he said.

Family members of Gaza hostages
The family members said that the conflict would end 'on both sides' if the hostages were released (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Why are you asking us this question? They have nothing to do with each other, the fact that Hamas is preferring to deal with prisoners instead of protecting their own civilians…

“It is a matter of Hamas, we deal with it because it is their own demands.”

The conflict was sparked by Hamas’s deadly raid into Israel on October 7 that killed 1,200 people and saw militants seize about 250 hostages.

Israel’s retaliatory strikes have left more than 30,000 Palestinians dead, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

The Government has resisted calls to back an immediate ceasefire and previously abstained on UN resolutions demanding one.

This week, Downing Street said it wants to see a “sustained humanitarian pause” agreed as quickly as possible to allow the safe release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and a significant increase in aid to Gaza.