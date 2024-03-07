Chief Constable unable to say when 7% pay uplift for officers will be made

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Chief Constable unable to say when 7% pay uplift for officers will be made

By Press Association
Jon Boutcher has said he does not yet know when officers will receive a 7% pay increase (Liam McBurney/PA)
Jon Boutcher has said he does not yet know when officers will receive a 7% pay increase (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland’s chief constable has said he cannot say when officers will receive their pay award.

Jon Boutcher said he understands the money for the 7% pay uplift is with the Department of Justice but he does not yet know when it will get to the officers.

He told the Northern Ireland Policing Board he was due to speak with Justice Minister Naomi Long on Thursday afternoon.

“The organisation should know, and I’m sure they do, that I will be relentless in making sure that 7% is landed, and the signs are positive because the money has been allocated to justice that I believe covers that,” he said.

Stormont Assembly
Justice Minister Naomi Long is meeting with Jon Boutcher (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

“But I can’t answer your question about when they’re going to get it because that all now sits with justice.

“I’m doing everything that we have needed to do to make sure that transitions into cash in their pockets and in their wage packet.”

He also described as “crazy” that money for pay uplifts has only been allocated for one year.

“This is the same for all public services and this is the challenge for everybody here,” he said.

“There is no such provision for next year. I don’t know the legals on this but you can’t pay a pay award one year and then take it away the next. This is crazy.

“That is something that I know each of the ministers will be wrestling with.

Liam Kelly interview
Liam Kelly, chairman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (Peter Morrison/PA)

“We’ve got to make sure that our voice is heard in addressing the gaps in funding for the public services here.”

In a statement, Liam Kelly, chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland, which represents rank-and-file officers, urged Ms Long to act expeditiously.

He said: “As we approach three weeks before the end of the financial year, the pay recommendations for police officers have still not been formally confirmed nor ratified, and PSNI have yet to be granted the requisite permission nor allocated the additional funds to enable them to pay it.

“Should this not be forthcoming within the next week, then it will be, at best, the end of April 2024 before officers will see any uplift in their pay packets. This is something that can be sorted out relatively quickly as the means are there, so we fully expected to see positive action before now.

“Police officers, particularly those with less than five years’ experience, are not well paid. They need the pay award that’s the same as the 7% that officers received in England and Wales to help them deal with this continuing cost-of-living crisis.

“To continue to deny them what they are entitled to is simply unfair. I’m asking the Justice Minister to expeditiously take action to deal with this crucial unresolved matter.”