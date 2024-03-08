Pro-Palestine activist defaces portrait of politician who paved way for Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pro-Palestine activist defaces portrait of politician who paved way for Israel

By Press Association
The activist sprayed paint on the portrait and cut it multiple times (Palestine Action)
A pro-Palestinian activist has slashed and sprayed paint on a picture of the British politician who cleared the way for the foundation of modern Israel.

Footage shared on X showed a woman defacing the 1914 painting of Lord Arthur Balfour at Trinity College at the University of Cambridge on Friday.

Lord Balfour was behind the Balfour Declaration – a 1917 document which pledged the formation of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine.

The post by activist group Palestine Action said: “Balfour’s declaration began the ethnic cleansing of Palestine by promising the land away — which the British never had the right to do.”

The defacing was intended to symbolise the bloodshed of the Palestinian people since the Balfour Declaration was issued in 1917, the group said.

A Trinity College spokesman said: “Trinity College regrets the damage caused to a portrait of Arthur James Balfour during public opening hours.

“The police have been informed. Support is available for any member of the College community affected.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said it received an online report of criminal damage to the painting on Friday.

Officers were at the scene to secure evidence and progress the investigation, but no arrests have been made.

Palestine Action describes itself as “a direct-action network of groups and individuals” aiming to act against “the sites of Elbit Systems and other companies complicit in Israeli apartheid”.

The incident comes after a report by the United Nations human rights office said the establishment and expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem amounted to a war crime.

Foreign secretary Lord Cameron said on Friday the UK would join the US and other allies to create a maritime corridor to deliver aid directly to Gaza.

The UK Government has also called for a “humanitarian pause” in the fighting to enable aid to get into Gaza and hostages held by Hamas to be released.