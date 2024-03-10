TV chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall tackles Health Secretary over obesity plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

TV chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall tackles Health Secretary over obesity plan

By Press Association
Victoria Atkins suggested the NHS app could help people take responsibility for their own health (Victoria Jones/PA)
Victoria Atkins suggested the NHS app could help people take responsibility for their own health (Victoria Jones/PA)

Health Secretary Victoria Atkins has been accused of doing “next to nothing” to tackle obesity in a clash with celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall.

Ms Atkins insisted she was working on a “prevention strategy” aimed at stopping people from becoming ill, which would cover obesity.

She suggested the NHS app could help people take responsibility for their own health.

On BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, the Health Secretary said: “I’ve been in post for three months now … I will be, over the coming weeks, setting out a prevention strategy which, of course, will include obesity.

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg
Chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall challenged Victoria Atkins live on TV (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We make the mistake, I think, of siloing obesity by itself. We know that it can have many, many other conditions, including causing type two diabetes.

“So, over the coming weeks you will see the Government set out our plans.

“I want to take a strategic approach to prevention and, in fact, the biggest public health intervention we can make, we are making, which is creating the first smoke-free generation.”

Pushed on delays to measures including banning multi-buy deals and pre-watershed adverts for junk food, Ms Atkins said: “We’ve got to reflect the society in which we serve, in which the NHS serves.”

River Cottage star Fearnley-Whittingstall, a panellist on the show, responded to her interview by saying: “I didn’t hear any obesity strategy.”