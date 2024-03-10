Creative Scotland investigating concerns over public funding for explicit film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Creative Scotland investigating concerns over public funding for explicit film

By Press Association
Campaigners are urging Creative Scotland to explain why it awarded more than £84,000 for an explicit film (David Cheskin/PA)
Creative Scotland has said it is investigating a decision to award almost £85,000 of public funds to a film project which requires actors to participate in explicit “non-simulated” sex scenes.

In the January round of the public arts body’s National Lottery Open Fund, £84,555 was awarded to director Leonie Rae Gasson for the Rein development.

The projects website describes it as a 45-minute art installation which pays those who take part a fee of £270 per day to take part in “non-simulated” sex, including “hardcore” acts.

The recruitment advert states actors must be over the age of 18, with those with previous sex work experience – “particularly in porn contexts” – encouraged to apply.

The public funding allocation has come under fire, particularly at a time the arts sector struggles to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Creative Scotland told the Sunday Post it is “aware of concerns” and will investigate the project.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher said: “Given the concerns raised here, Scottish Government ministers must make clear that robust processes were followed before handing over taxpayers’ money for the show.”

The Scottish Government said funding decisions are made independently by the arts body.

A Creative Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of concerns being raised about this project and we are investigating. We will say more in due course.”

In Ms Gasson’s description of the project, she said: “If you are selected to be in the cast, our intimacy co-ordinators will support you to more clearly identify your detailed needs and boundaries with the sexual aspects of the work.

“This is a pro-sex and pro-sex worker project, so, even if your character does not engage in sex, you will be around those that do.”

Ms Gasson has been asked for additional comment.

Feminist campaigners For Women Scotland told the Scottish Sun: “At a time when genuine arts projects struggle to find funding, it seems that Scottish Government-supported bodies are eager to splash the cash on projects that dehumanise women and promote unhealthy and dangerous relationships.”

The group has demanded to know who “signed off” on the decision to fund the project through the “public purse”.