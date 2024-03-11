Welsh Government to pay for school Raac repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Welsh Government to pay for school Raac repairs

By Press Association
The number of schools in Wales identified as having Raac is low compared to England and Scotland (Senedd/PA)
The Welsh Government will pay to repair schools with collapse-risk concrete, it has been announced.

£2.56 million has been made available to cover the cost of remedial works to the five affected schools in Wales, Ysgol David Hughes and Ysgol Uwchradd Caergybi on Ynys Mon, Ysgol Maes Owen in Conwy, Ysgol Trefnant in Denbighshire and Eveswell Primary in Newport.

Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac), which is a lightweight building material used from the 1950s up to the mid-1990s, is now assessed to be at risk of collapse.

The number of schools in Wales identified as having Raac is low compared to the 230 in England and 39 in Scotland.

Five schools are affected (PA)

Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles said the fact that so few cases of Welsh schools with Raac had been identified was “testament to the Welsh Government’s investment in schools over many years”.

“I want to make sure every learner can fulfil their potential, and their education is delivered in environments that are fit for purpose,” he added.

The council leader for Ynys Mon, which has two affected schools, welcomed the additional funding.

Councillor Llinos Medi said: “I would like to thank the Welsh Government for this much-needed funding and its proactive support as we responded to the Raac emergency.

“More remedial works are needed and it is important these are carried out as quickly as possible to ensure all areas within the school buildings are safe to use.”

Money to repair the 234 education settings in England at risk of collapse will come from the Department for Education’s existing capital budget, it is understood.