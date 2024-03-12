Recall petition opens against MP caught in lobbying sting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Recall petition opens against MP caught in lobbying sting

By Press Association
Scott Benton was caught in a lobbying sting (Beresford Hodge/PA)
Scott Benton was caught in a lobbying sting (Beresford Hodge/PA)

A recall petition that could trigger another by-election has opened against a suspended ex-Tory MP who was caught in a lobbying sting.

Scott Benton, the MP for Blackpool South, was filmed by The Times offering to lobby ministers and table parliamentary questions on behalf of gambling investors.

He was last month suspended from the House of Commons for 35 days after he was found to have breached Commons rules.

Mr Benton was stripped of the Tory whip after the allegations surfaced and now sits as an independent.

The Commons Standards Committee, which recommended the suspension, said Mr Benton’s actions were an “extremely serious breach” of the rules.

Mr Benton appealed against both the finding and the suspension, but an independent panel upheld the Standards Committee’s original decision, saying there had been “no procedural flaw” in the process.

The MP said he was “deeply disappointed” with the outcome, describing the findings as “unjust”.

The recall petition opened on Tuesday and can be signed by eligible voters in Blackpool South until April 22.

Blackpool Council said on its website that 5,629 signatures – 10% of voters – are needed to oust Mr Benton and trigger a by-election.

A recall petition is launched if an MP is suspended for at least 10 sitting days.

Mr Benton won the seat for the Tories in 2019 with a slim majority of 3,690 and Labour would hope to snatch it back in a by-election.

It is one of the “red wall” seats – the traditional Labour areas that switched to Boris Johnson’s Tories in 2019.

A by-election in the north-west England seat would be the fourth such vote held this year, while defeat would be the 11th time the Government has lost a seat in a by-election since the start of the current Parliament in 2019.

It would cause a headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following recent defeats to Labour in Kingswood and Wellingborough.