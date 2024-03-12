HMS Diamond to take over shipping protection duties in Red Sea

Royal Navy destroyer HMS Diamond is returning to the Red Sea to help protect shipping as attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels on vessels continue.

The warship will take over from frigate HMS Richmond, which repelled two Houthi attack drones using Sea Ceptor missiles just this weekend, the Ministry of Defence said.

HMS Diamond returns to the region after operating there in December and January, when it came under fire from Iran-backed Houthi forces on three separate occasions.

The Type 45 destroyer downed nine drones using the Sea Viper missile system and guns during its time as part of the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian, which is intended to protect shipping using the vital sea lanes.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: “Protecting shipping around the world is one of the Navy’s key tasks and this deployment shows how our highly skilled sailors and advanced warships are helping to keep our sea lanes safe.

“Britain continues to be at the forefront of the international response to the Houthis’ dangerous attacks on commercial vessels, which have claimed the lives of international mariners.

“I thank the crew of HMS Richmond for their incredible work and am confident that HMS Diamond will continue to stand up for freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers.”

Royal Navy Type 23 frigate HMS Richmond left Plymouth at the beginning of January (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Yemen-based Houthi group has targeted shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, claiming its actions are in response to Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza – an assertion dismissed by the UK and allies.

The dangers to shipping using the sea routes have forced many vessels travelling between Asia and Europe to divert around the southern tip of Africa instead of using the Suez Canal, increasing costs and lengthening delivery times.

A Houthi missile struck a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden last week, killing three crew members and forcing survivors to abandon the vessel.

It was the first fatal strike in a campaign of assaults by the Iranian-backed group.

After handing over to HMS Diamond, HMS Richmond will head back to the UK via Saudi Arabia for maintenance and rearming.