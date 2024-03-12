Government asked if it retains Thatcher’s ‘steely resolve’ on Falklands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government asked if it retains Thatcher’s ‘steely resolve’ on Falklands

By Press Association
Foreign Office Ministers have been asked if they retain Margaret Thatcher’s ‘steely resolve’ on the Falkland Islands (PA)
Foreign Office Ministers have been asked if they retain Margaret Thatcher’s ‘steely resolve’ on the Falkland Islands (PA)

Foreign Office ministers have been asked if they retain Margaret Thatcher’s “steely resolve” on the Falkland Islands.

Conservative MP Sheryll Murray (South East Cornwall), who is Chair of the British Overseas Territory All-Party Parliamentary Group, quoted the former prime minister during questions to the Foreign Office on the UK overseas territory.

She told the Commons: “I remember watching the ships leave the Tamar and head to the Falklands over 40 years ago from my constituency.

“In 1982, our prime minister Maggie Thatcher said: ‘Defeat? I do not recognise the meaning of the word.’

“Does the Government retain that steely resolve?”

Foreign Office Minister David Rutley replied: “I’m young enough to remember those days as well, and yes the UK Government remains steadfast in its revolve to ensure that the Falklands Islands’ rights to self-determination is upheld and will continue to use all diplomatic means to this end.”

During his visit to the region last month, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said he hoped the people of the Falkland Islands would want to stay British “forever” as he insisted a drive to improve relations with Argentina would not come at their expense.

Conservative MP Louie French (Old Bexley and Sidcup) asked the minister to clarify that “for as long as they wish to remain part of the British family, the sovereignty of the Falkland islands will not be up for discussion”.

Mr Rutley said: “The modern, diverse, economically prosperous Falkland Islands of today is a testimony to the Falkland Islanders’ achievement since the 1982 conflict.

“The islanders are a valued part of the British family and as long as they want to remain part of the family, sovereignty will not be up for discussion.”

DUP MP Gregory Campbell questioned if the minister had relayed those sentiments to the “Argentinian authorities”.

Mr Rutley responded: “We’re working for good relations with Argentina, but they’re very clear about our position in relation to the Falkland Islands.”