Promote tourism as a ‘force for good’, industry body says

Tourism in Scotland should be promoted as a “force for good”, the industry body has said.

The Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) has launched its latest policy agenda at a conference in Aberdeen, setting out its priorities ahead of the next elections for Westminster and Holyrood.

One of these is to “promote tourism as a force for good – a key driver of job creation, investment and economic growth across all parts of Scotland, benefiting our local communities”.

Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: “The STA’s policy agenda is a strategic framework aimed at inspiring collective action among stakeholders within governments, public bodies and private enterprise.

“Its publication comes at a crucial juncture for our industry and serves as a clarion call to action for policy and decision-makers to work more closely with the tourism and hospitality sector in not only mitigating the challenges ahead, but in seizing the opportunities which will enable Scotland to unlock its potential as a world leader in 21st-century tourism.”

He added: “The STA policy agenda is very much an appeal to foster an enabling environment to realise the sector’s strength of ambition and drive economic prosperity whilst upholding Scotland’s distinct heritage, environmental assets, vibrant communities and skilled and passionate workforce.

The industry body aims to make Scotland a leader in 21st century tourism (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It outlines key priorities such as investing in infrastructure and digital capabilities, promoting sustainable practices, dispersing tourism activity across the country and improving accessibility for all visitors.”

The Scottish Government’s Tourism Minister Richard Lochhead spoke at the conference on Tuesday, where he echoed the sentiment in the STA’s policy agenda.

Mr Lochhead said: “The tourism and hospitality sector is vitally important to Scotland and touches all parts of our country.

“It is an economic force for good.

“The sector has faced incredible challenges in recent years but the passion, dedication and enthusiasm of the workers and volunteers has enabled it to rebuild and innovate.

“The memorable and world-class experiences on offer in Scotland would simply not be possible without the people on the frontline of the tourism and hospitality sector.

“The Scottish Government is committed to working in partnership with the industry to create the supportive environment needed to help make Scotland a world leader in 21st-century tourism.”