Young carers urged to apply for benefit

Young carers are being urged to apply for a Scottish Government benefit.

On Young Carers Action Day, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has called on those aged between 16 and 18 who look after someone in receipt of disability benefit for at least 16 hours a week to check if they are eligible for the Young Carer Grant.

The benefit, which currently stands at £359.65 a year and is set to rise to £383.75 from April 1, has been given to 6,600 teenage carers since its introduction in 2019.

The Scottish Government claims 25% of those who are eligible may not have applied for the benefit.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville called on teenage carers to check if they are eligible for the grant (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I urge any young person aged 16, 17 or 18 who looks after someone else to check if they’re eligible for Young Carer Grant and to apply if they are. It’s money they’re entitled to,” said Ms Somerville.

“The payment is designed to recognise the important role of unpaid young carers and allow them to take part in the same activities as their peers, whether that’s driving lessons, going on a weekend away, or buying new clothes.

“The money can be spent on whatever the young person wants.”

Paul Traynor, head of external affairs in Scotland for the Carers Trust, said many young carers do not realise they are eligible.

“Young carers often view this as ‘just helping out’ or ‘part of family life’. It could even be expected as part of their culture.

“It is vital that all young carers know about their rights, what support they are entitled to, are able to have a life alongside caring, and are helped to reach their full potential in all aspects of their lives,” he said.