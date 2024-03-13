Young carers urged to apply for benefit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young carers urged to apply for benefit

By Press Association
Teenage carers are being urged to check if they are eligible for a Scottish Government grant (Jane Barlow/PA)
Young carers are being urged to apply for a Scottish Government benefit.

On Young Carers Action Day, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has called on those aged between 16 and 18 who look after someone in receipt of disability benefit for at least 16 hours a week to check if they are eligible for the Young Carer Grant.

The benefit, which currently stands at £359.65 a year and is set to rise to £383.75 from April 1, has been given to 6,600 teenage carers since its introduction in 2019.

The Scottish Government claims 25% of those who are eligible may not have applied for the benefit.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville called on teenage carers to check if they are eligible for the grant (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I urge any young person aged 16, 17 or 18 who looks after someone else to check if they’re eligible for Young Carer Grant and to apply if they are. It’s money they’re entitled to,” said Ms Somerville.

“The payment is designed to recognise the important role of unpaid young carers and allow them to take part in the same activities as their peers, whether that’s driving lessons, going on a weekend away, or buying new clothes.

“The money can be spent on whatever the young person wants.”

Paul Traynor, head of external affairs in Scotland for the Carers Trust, said many young carers do not realise they are eligible.

“Young carers often view this as ‘just helping out’ or ‘part of family life’. It could even be expected as part of their culture.

“It is vital that all young carers know about their rights, what support they are entitled to, are able to have a life alongside caring, and are helped to reach their full potential in all aspects of their lives,” he said.