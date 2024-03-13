Time running out for Sunak to call general election for May 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Time running out for Sunak to call general election for May 2

By Press Association
If a general election were to take place on May 2, Rishi Sunak has only a few days left to make the announcement (Rui Vieira/PA)
If a general election were to take place on May 2, Rishi Sunak has only a few days left to make the announcement (Rui Vieira/PA)

Time is running out for Rishi Sunak to call a general election that would take place on the same day as the local elections on May 2.

Under electoral law, Parliament has to be dissolved – in other words, come to an end – 25 working days before a general election is held.

This means that if the election were to be on May 2, dissolution must take place no later than March 26.

In practice, Parliament would need a few days’ notice of dissolution, to allow MPs and peers to decide which – if any – remaining pieces of non-controversial legislation should be approved.

(PA Graphics)

It has also become a tradition for the House of Commons to hold a “valedictory debate” just before a dissolution, during which MPs who are standing down from Parliament are given time to make a farewell speech.

As such, Mr Sunak would need to call the election several days before dissolution took place.

If polling day were to be May 2, with dissolution on March 26, the general election would probably have to be announced in just over a week’s time, on March 21 or 22.

Elections are already taking place in England on May 2 to choose new councillors, mayors and police and crime commissioners.

More than 2,500 council seats will be up for grabs across 107 local authorities, while some of the most high-profile politicians in the country are seeking another term as mayor, including Labour’s Sadiq Khan in London and the Conservatives’ Andy Street in the West Midlands.

Voters in Wales will also go to the polls on May 2 to choose new police commissioners.

It is not unprecedented for a general election to take place on the same day as local elections – it happened most recently in May 2015.

The latest possible date, by law, for the dissolution of the current Parliament is December 17 2024 – exactly five years since Parliament first met, on December 17 2019.

If Mr Sunak chooses to run down the clock and wait until this date for Parliament to end, then polling day would have to take place no later than Tuesday January 28 2025.

General elections are typically held on a Thursday in the UK, although they can be held on any weekday.

If dissolution does not happen until December 17 2024, the last Thursday on which a general election can be held is January 23 2025.