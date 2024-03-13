Largest donations accepted by Conservatives from individuals since January 2023 By Press Association March 13 2024, 12:40pm March 13 2024, 12:40pm Share Largest donations accepted by Conservatives from individuals since January 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/politics/4920598/largest-donations-accepted-by-conservatives-from-individuals-since-january-2023/ Copy Link The figures are from the latest available data published by the Electoral Commission (Hannah McKay/PA) Here are the largest cash donations from individuals accepted by the Conservative Party since January 2023, according to the latest available data published by the Electoral Commission. – £10 million: Lord John Sainsbury (bequest by former chairman and president of Sainsbury’s), accepted September 12 2023 – £5 million: Frank Hester (chief executive of software company The Phoenix Partnership), accepted May 16 2023* Frank Hester (CHOGM Rwanda 2022/YouTube/PA) – £5 million: Mohamed Mansour (chairman of Mansour Group of businesses), accepted January 23 2023 – £2 million: Graham Edwards (chairman of property company Telereal Trillium and Conservative Party treasurer), accepted January 27 2023** – £2 million: Amit Lohia (vice-chairman of Indorama Corporation of businesses), accepted March 29 2023 – £1 million: Alan Howard (co-founder of Brevan Howard Asset Management hedge fund company), accepted May 2 2023 *Mr Hester’s company, The Phoenix Partnership, made a further cash donation totalling £5 million that was accepted on November 1 2023 **Mr Edwards also made a non-cash donation of administration services to the value of £2 million that was accepted on September 30 2023