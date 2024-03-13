Largest donations accepted by Conservatives from individuals since January 2023

Here are the largest cash donations from individuals accepted by the Conservative Party since January 2023, according to the latest available data published by the Electoral Commission.

– £10 million: Lord John Sainsbury (bequest by former chairman and president of Sainsbury’s), accepted September 12 2023

– £5 million: Frank Hester (chief executive of software company The Phoenix Partnership), accepted May 16 2023*

Frank Hester (CHOGM Rwanda 2022/YouTube/PA)

– £5 million: Mohamed Mansour (chairman of Mansour Group of businesses), accepted January 23 2023

– £2 million: Graham Edwards (chairman of property company Telereal Trillium and Conservative Party treasurer), accepted January 27 2023**

– £2 million: Amit Lohia (vice-chairman of Indorama Corporation of businesses), accepted March 29 2023

– £1 million: Alan Howard (co-founder of Brevan Howard Asset Management hedge fund company), accepted May 2 2023

*Mr Hester’s company, The Phoenix Partnership, made a further cash donation totalling £5 million that was accepted on November 1 2023

**Mr Edwards also made a non-cash donation of administration services to the value of £2 million that was accepted on September 30 2023