UK seals trade co-operation agreement with Texas in ‘exciting moment’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK seals trade co-operation agreement with Texas in ‘exciting moment’

By Press Association
Governor of Texas Greg Abbott and Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch sign a statement of mutual co-operation (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Governor of Texas Greg Abbott and Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch sign a statement of mutual co-operation (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The UK has signed an agreement on closer trade co-operation with Texas as the Government continues to pursue state-level deals in the absence of a wider free trade agreement with the US.

Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Texas governor Greg Abbott formally signed the agreement in Westminster on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called it an “exciting moment”.

Mr Sunak told the Texas governor it was “fantastic” to welcome him to Downing Street to sign the agreement.

Greg Abbott
Greg Abbott delivered some short remarks after signing the agreement (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Ms Badenoch, who said she has family in Texas, complimented the governor on how his signature was better than her own before the pair shook hands and posed for photographs with the signed agreement.

In some short remarks, she said: “I wanted to start off by thanking Governor Abbott and the delegation from the great state of Texas.

“I know I speak not just for myself but also the Prime Minister in saying it is our pleasure to welcome you to 10 Downing Street.”

She insisted the agreement would “deliver” for the UK and for the US state.

Mr Abbott, who gave a thumbs up when he arrived in Downing Street, said he was “proud” to join the UK in signing the agreement.

“Understand that this is far more than a document,” he said.

“What we signed our names to today is a pathway to increased prosperity.”

Greg Abbott arriving at Downing Street
Greg Abbott arriving at Downing Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The agreement is not a trade deal, because individual US states do not have the power to sign these, but is similar to a memorandum of understanding designed to improve co-operation between businesses in Britain and Texas and tackle regulatory barriers to trade.

Achieving a free trade agreement with America had been part of the Conservatives’ 2019 manifesto, but progress towards a deal has stalled, with Ms Badenoch blaming a lack of interest on the part of the current US administration.

Instead, the UK has pursued a series of state-level deals, including Indiana in May 2022 and most recently Florida in November last year.

Although these agreements do not lower tariffs as a free trade deal would, they can provide some help for businesses through recognising UK qualifications or addressing state-level regulatory issues.