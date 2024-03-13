BBC to broadcast Scotland friendlies in run-up to Euro 2024

Politicians have welcomed news that two Scotland friendlies ahead of Euro 2024 will be shown on television for free.

BBC Scotland said on Wednesday it has struck a deal with rights holder Viaplay to broadcast Scotland’s matches against Northern Ireland in March and Finland in June.

Both matches will be key to preparations for the Euros which begin on June 14, when Scotland face host nation Germany.

Fans living in Scotland can watch both friendlies on the BBC Scotland channel, and they will be broadcast on BBC Three for viewers in the rest of the UK.

Louise Thornton, head of commissioning at BBC Scotland, said the broadcaster is “delighted” it can show both matches, which will be “significant in the build-up to the campaign in Germany”.

Scotland celebrate scoring during a friendly match in France last October (Adam Davy/PA)

She added: “These internationals are a welcome addition to our portfolio of live football this season.

“In the men’s game we have Scottish Cup matches, including the final, and regular Championship games on the BBC Scotland channel.

“In the women’s game we had coverage of the Nations League and we continue to bring our audiences live league and cup matches.”

Richard Sweeney, managing director of Viaplay Sports UK, said: “Ahead of a huge summer for the Scotland national team, we are thrilled to make these key friendlies available to the widest possible audience, thanks to our agreement with the BBC.”

The move was hailed as a “welcome development” by SNP MP Gavin Newlands.

SNP MP Gavin Newlands welcomed the announcement the games will be on free-to-air TV (David Woolfall/UK Parliament/PA)

He said: “Credit must be given to both the BBC and the independent broadcast stations for coming to this agreement.

“We must now redouble our efforts so that all Scotland games going forward are free-to-air.

“I will continue to seek a long-term solution that gives the next generation the chance to watch their heroes, while also protecting investment in grassroots football and ensuring both our senior national teams are available to all.”

Scottish Green sport spokeswoman Gillian Mackay said: “This is a really important breakthrough, and I am delighted.

“As the buzz continues to grow ahead of the Euros in Germany this summer, I want as many people as possible to be able to watch Steve Clarke and his team.

“Credit to everyone who has campaigned for this, and to the BBC for securing the rights.

“Our national team is for all of us, but, especially in this cost-of-living crisis, far too many people have been priced out of our beautiful game.”

Scottish Green Gillian Mackay also welcomed the decision (Jane Barlow/PA)

The announcement follows a meeting in December last year at which Scottish Football Association (SFA) chief executive Ian Maxwell said the issue of broadcast rights was out of the body’s hands.

Speaking at the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee, he said: “I don’t think it’s for the SFA to make sure the games are free-to-air, I think it’s on the free-to-air broadcasters to make sure the games are free-to-air.

“The process is that anybody can bid for our national team rights, it’s centralised through Uefa, it’s open for anybody to bid for them.”