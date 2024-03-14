MPs launch inquiry into progress of £6.2bn regional growth deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MPs launch inquiry into progress of £6.2bn regional growth deals

By Press Association
Expanding Aberdeen Harbour was included in one of the deals (Andrew Milligan/PA)
MPs on the Scottish Affairs Committee have launched an inquiry into the progress of investment deals worth £6.2 billion which are designed to boost regional growth.

The city region and regional growth deals involve the Scottish and UK governments as well as councils.

There are now 12 such deals covering the entirety of Scotland.

In 2020, Audit Scotland warned the deals lacked provisions to measure their long-term success.

An updated report last year said there has been progress but noted there is still work to do. It also said the pandemic, war in Ukraine and inflation had put new pressures on councils.

Glasgow was the first city to sign a deal, with one worth more than £1 billion being approved in 2014.

Another deal included £30 million to expand Aberdeen Harbour, which is the largest marine infrastructure project in the UK.

Commenting on the new inquiry, committee chair Pete Wishart said: “City region and regional growth deals have the potential to provide fantastic economic opportunities for local economies across Scotland.

“But given the challenging economic circumstances, are these plans achieving what Holyrood and Westminster intended?

“It is hugely important that deals agreed by the UK and Scottish governments, with earmarked funding for Scottish regions, are delivered as effectively and efficiently as possible.

“As a committee, we will examine their progress so far and identify whether they are delivering what they intended – ensuring that city region and regional growth deals deliver for the people of Scotland.”