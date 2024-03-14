First Minister urges SNP MSP to ‘listen to women’ on abortion buffer zones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Minister urges SNP MSP to ‘listen to women’ on abortion buffer zones

By Press Association
The First Minister, foreground, was responding to SNP MSP John Mason (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s First Minister has told one of his own MSPs to “listen to women” on plans to bring in abortion buffer zones.

Shettleston MSP John Mason has been outspoken in his opposition to the proposals, which would ban protests and vigils from being outside of abortion clinics in Scotland.

At First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, the MSP questioned if legislation was necessary.

“Would the First Minister not accept that no one is being harassed at these vigils or protests, no one is being intimidated, it is largely a small group of elderly, religious people standing at these facilities,” he said.

Humza Yousaf
First Minister Humza Yousaf said he himself was religious (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

“And does he not think that we are slightly overreacting with legislation on this?”

Responding, the First Minister said he did not agree with Mr Mason’s statement.

“I think what’s so important on this matter, particularly I have to say for men, is to listen to the voices of women,” he said.

“And women tell us, and have given very powerful evidence and testimony, that whatever John Mason’s view may be, they feel that harm is being done.

“They do feel harassed, they do feel intimidation.

“Now, even if John Mason was to, for whatever reason, discard that evidence – and I would encourage him not to – he should also listen to the clinicians at the services.”

Those working at facilities where abortion is offered, the First Minister said, have spoken about the impact of the gatherings on staff.

Mr Yousaf, who is currently fasting for Ramadan, said: “John Mason knows that I’m a religious person myself, I pray.

“You can pray anywhere in the world, wherever you want – why you have to go to an abortion service, where women then feel harassed and intimidated, I have to say I do not understand.”

The Bill, put forward by Green MSP Gillian Mackay, is one that should be supported by the “whole Parliament”, the First Minister said.

In another question to the First Minister on Thursday, the Green MSP said the buffer zone Bill – currently being considered by Holyrood’s Health Committee – should be the “first stop” on abortion, and lead to the procedure being allowed in Scotland up to the legal limit, ensuring access to IVF for all and removing abortion from criminal law altogether.

The First Minister pledged that his Government would undertake a review of abortion law after the Bill was passed.