UK and Turkey open talks on new post-Brexit trade deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK and Turkey open talks on new post-Brexit trade deal

By Press Association
Kemi Badenoch and her Turkish counterpart Omer Bolat launched talks on a new free trade agreement on Thursday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Kemi Badenoch and her Turkish counterpart Omer Bolat launched talks on a new free trade agreement on Thursday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The UK has opened trade talks with Turkey in an effort to secure another post-Brexit deal.

Kemi Badenoch, the Trade Secretary, welcomed her Turkish opposite number Omer Bolat to London on Thursday to formally launch negotiations on an updated trade deal to improve UK access to Turkey’s market of 85 million people.

The existing deal, signed in 2021, largely replicates the previous EU deal with Turkey that was negotiated in the 1990s, and the UK is now looking to “modernise” the agreement with a focus on the service sector.

Ms Badenoch said: “I’m delighted to be launching trade negotiations with Turkey – an important economic and strategic partner to the UK.

“We already have a thriving trade relationship that will only get stronger with a new, modernised trade deal that is fit for the 21st century.

“An upgraded deal will give the UK’s world-leading services sector a competitive edge in this growing market and has the potential to support jobs across the UK.”

Trade between the two countries was worth £26 billion in 2022, when despite the UK’s strength in services, the sector accounted for only 27% of British exports to Turkey.

The Department for Business and Trade said the new deal could be a boost for the services sector, while giving British consumers improved access to imported Turkish food such as nuts, bulgar wheat and tomatoes.

Nicola Watkinson, managing director of financial services trade body TheCity UK, said: “Turkey is a strategic gateway between the East and the West, offering vast opportunities for growth and innovation that UK businesses can leverage.

“An enhanced free trade agreement with Turkey that includes services and digital will open up new trade and investment opportunities for financial and related professional services, as well as laying the groundwork for more robust bilateral relations and a frictionless trade environment that benefits both nations.”

Since leaving the EU, the UK has signed three trade agreements covering Australia, New Zealand and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, a bloc of 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Negotiations remain ongoing with several other countries including South Korea and Mexico, but progress on deals with countries such as Canada and the United States appears to have stalled.