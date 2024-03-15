Labour MP reveals breast cancer diagnosis and urges women to get screened

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Labour MP reveals breast cancer diagnosis and urges women to get screened

By Press Association
Mary Kelly Foy, Labour MP for Durham, has opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis (Tom Wilkinson/PA)
Mary Kelly Foy, Labour MP for Durham, has opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

A Labour MP has urged women to attend breast cancer screenings as she opened up about her own diagnosis.

Mary Kelly Foy, the MP for Durham, said she was recuperating from surgery and was expected to make a full recovery thanks to an early diagnosis.

She thanked “our precious NHS” as she encouraged others to get checked.

The 56-year old wrote on X on Friday: “Last month I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It was a huge shock, but thanks to the NHS breast screening programme it was diagnosed early, and I should make a full recovery.

“I had surgery yesterday so, as you can imagine, I will need to spend a short spell of time at home to recuperate.

“Even though I will not be in Parliament during this time, my work as MP will continue and my dedicated teams in Durham and Westminster remain on hand to support constituents.

“I want to thank everyone in our precious NHS for taking care of me and I’d like to encourage women everywhere to make sure they attend their screening – it really could save your life!”

MPs from across the political spectrum sent Ms Foy their best wishes.

Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry said: “Love and hugs Mary. Get well soon.”

Conservative Party chairman Richard Holden tweeted: “Very best wishes to my Co. Durham constituency neighbour @marykfoyon what (hopefully) will be a swift and full recovery.”