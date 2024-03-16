Khan launches ‘love letter’ campaign in bid to woo Lib Dems and Greens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Khan launches ‘love letter’ campaign in bid to woo Lib Dems and Greens

By Press Association
Sadiq Khan is seeking a third term as London’s mayor, but said he was ‘under no illusions’ and could lose to the Conservatives’ Susan Hall (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sadiq Khan is seeking a third term as London’s mayor, but said he was ‘under no illusions’ and could lose to the Conservatives’ Susan Hall (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sadiq Khan has issued a plea for Liberal Democrat and Green supporters to back him as he seeks a third term as London’s mayor.

In a pitch to “fellow progressives”, Mr Khan has launched what he describes as a “love letter” campaign to persuade supporters of other parties to “lend him their votes” in the election on May 2.

The mayor said he was “under no illusion” about his chances, saying he “could lose” to the Conservatives’ Susan Hall due to changes in the voting system and arguing the election was “on a knife edge”.

In previous contests, Londoners have been able to express a first and second preference, but this year’s election will be held under the “first past the post” system, meaning voters will only get one vote each.

He said: “This election represents a real shift with major changes to the voting system brought in by the Tory Government to make it more likely their candidate will win.

“To all of those who gave me their second preference votes last time, I say thank you, and ask that you put your trust in me this year by lending me the sole vote you can cast for mayor.

“This election is a close two-horse race between me and the Conservative candidate. I’m under no illusion, I could lose in May.”

In an open letter to Liberal Democrat and Green supporters, Mr Khan added: “At the last London Mayoral election, in 2021, I was less than 5% ahead after the first round of voting.

“These are the finer margins we’ll now be dealing with. That’s why, today, I am making a direct appeal to Liberal Democrat and Green voters across our city to lend me their support to keep the Tories out and progressive politics in. Unlike last time around, there is no insurance policy with a second choice.

“I am asking for their help so that we don’t wake up in six weeks’ time to find our city’s cherished values at serious risk with a hardline Conservative in City Hall.”

Ulez expansion court case
Conservative Susan Hall is Sadiq Khan’s main challenger for the London mayoral election (James Manning/PA)

Mr Khan is set to launch his “love letter” campaign on Saturday with a visit to Kingston, in south-west London, a borough that has often backed the Liberal Democrats and has a council dominated by the party.

He will also urge voters to ensure they have photo ID, which they will need for the first time in order to vote in May’s election.

Analysis of the electoral roll by the mayor’s office suggested more than 900,000 Londoners could lack the necessary ID to vote.

Zoe Garbett, who is vying to become London’s first Green mayor, said: “If people want to vote Green, they can – and should! The Green Party has consistently come third in London and we are a growing force nationally.

“Green Assembly members have a track record of delivering for Londoners. A Green mayor would be much more ambitious tackling the issues that really matter to voters: dealing with the housing crisis, making our city more affordable and a more accountable police service.

“Sadiq Khan should be focusing on his record – and the fact he isn’t suggests there isn’t much to be talking about. If he wants people to vote for him, he and the Labour Party need to be better.”

The Liberal Democrats’ mayoral candidate, Rob Blackie, said: “The Mayor has such a poor record that he can only resort to scaring people with the threat of the Conservatives.

“Support for the Conservatives in London is in freefall and it’s obvious why: the party and their candidate has nothing in common with the values of Londoners. This couldn’t be made clearer by the latest racism row.

“While the Tory candidate will not win, Sadiq Khan doesn’t deserve a free run. Since he became Mayor, we are catching rapists half as often and the entire Met Police is in crisis.

“After eight years in charge, Londoners need a Mayor who will deliver. Liberal Democrat supporters and disappointed Khan voters should vote Liberal Democrat. ”

A spokesman for Susan Hall, the Conservative candidate, said: “Sadiq Khan’s record is so poor, the only tool he has left is playing politics. If he had listened to Londoners, he would know that they are calling for a Mayor who will get a grip of crime, build more affordable family homes and scrap the ULEZ expansion on day one. Only Susan can deliver that.”