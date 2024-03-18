Government commits extra funding for heat pumps and insulation in social homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government commits extra funding for heat pumps and insulation in social homes

By Press Association
The Government has committed £75 million to upgrading energy measures in social housing (Steve Parsons/PA)
More than £75 million of taxpayers’ money will be used for free energy efficiency upgrades in thousands of social homes, the Government has announced.

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho said the money, which will be spent on measures including heat pumps, double glazing and insulation, will support some of the lowest income households to warm their homes and save as much as £400 a year on energy bills.

The funding will be offered to 42 councils and housing associations across England to help them co-fund installations in up to 8,000 homes.

The Government said it will also support more than 1,300 jobs in the UK’s retrofit industry.

It comes as the latest round of awards from the Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF), which has allocated more than £1 billion since 2019 to help upgrade around 100,000 households by September 2025.

North Yorkshire Council, Portsmouth City Council, Wandle Housing Association in London and Gentoo Group in Sunderland are among those receiving funding from this round, which is open to applicants who had not received SHDF money in the previous wave.

Councils and housing associations receiving a share of the funding are required to co-fund the projects, bringing the total for this wave to more than £200 million (£139 million of co-funding plus £75.5 million of Government funding).

Ms Coutinho said: “Our Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund is helping families to keep their homes warm and their bills down.

“We want to support hard-working families to make changes, rather than burdening them with unnecessary costs.

A radiator at a home in north London.
The fund is part of a wider package of support to improve the energy efficiency and low carbon heating of homes and businesses across the country (Yui Mok/PA)

“This funding today will help up to a further 8,800 households save around £400 a year on their energy bills.”

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said: “Housing associations play a crucial role in helping the country to meet its net zero targets and are already leading the way on energy efficiency, but funding is essential for maintaining this work.

“The funding announced today will give housing associations the certainty and confidence they need to plan and deliver more retrofit projects, tackle fuel poverty, and improve their residents’ homes.”

The fund is part of a wider package of support from the Government to improve the energy efficiency and low carbon heating of homes and businesses across the country, reducing reliance on fossil fuel heating and reducing household energy bills.

Around £20 billion has been allocated over the current Parliament and into the next.

This includes money going towards measures like the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which helps households to make the switch from fossil fuel heating systems to cleaner low carbon alternatives.

Last week, the Government announced that rules requiring boiler companies to boost the number of heat pumps they sell – which prompted the firms to implement a so-called “boiler tax” – have been delayed by a year.

The clean heat market mechanism, which initially required boiler manufacturers to match, or substitute, 4% of their boiler sales with heat pumps or face a £3,000 fine for each missed installation, was due to be introduced on April 1.

Campaigners accused Ms Coutinho of giving in to big boiler manufacturers after she previously accused firms of “price gouging”.

Ministers also announced changes to the £7,500 heat pump grants the Government is offering, with households no longer having to install loft and cavity wall insulation in their homes to qualify for the funding.

The measures are part of a target to help phase out gas boilers and deliver 600,000 clean electric heat pump installations a year by 2028.