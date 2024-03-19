Sacked borders watchdog David Neal says he had ‘very few’ ways of speaking out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sacked borders watchdog David Neal says he had ‘very few’ ways of speaking out

By Press Association
Sacked borders watchdog David Neal gave evidence to the House of Lords’ Justice and Home Affairs Committee (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
Sacked borders watchdog David Neal gave evidence to the House of Lords’ Justice and Home Affairs Committee (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Sacked borders watchdog David Neal said he had “very few” ways of speaking out about his concerns on security.

Mr Neal said “I do stand by” comments he made which were reported in a newspaper article about checks on private jets at London City Airport.

He was dismissed as the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration (ICIBI) last month amid claims he breached the terms of his appointment.

The former inspector was frustrated at the time it was taking for his reports to be published.

Giving evidence to the House of Lords’ Justice and Home Affairs Committee, he said: “I do stand by what I’d said in the article to the (Daily) Mail.

“The legislation requires me to identify border security failings.

“If I’ve not been able to communicate those failings to the Home Office, either to senior officials, to the director-general of Border Force, or to ministers, then it leaves you with very few angles to go at.”

The Daily Mail reported that data provided to Mr Neal showed Border Force failed to check the occupants of hundreds of high-risk, private jets arriving at London City Airport.

Immigration minister Tom Pursglove said at the time that the Home Office “categorically rejects” this claim, stating that an issue with the data meant flights were wrongly classified.

Mr Neal told peers on Tuesday: “It may well be that it comes out that some of the data was misclassified, but then that is a problem in itself.

“The bread and butter of any risk assessment process has got to be based on appropriate data.

“It’s got to be held at the appropriate level.

“I’m quite sure when the report comes out, we’ll be able to comment on some of those areas.”

After his dismissal, the Home Office published 13 of Mr Neal’s reports on the same day as damning findings from an inquiry into Sarah Everard’s murder by serving police officer Wayne Couzens, leading to claims the Government was trying to bury bad news.

But his report into London City Airport has still not been released.

Mr Neal told the committee: “I’ve had three communications from either the Home Office or the Cabinet Office on not talking about reports that have not been published.”