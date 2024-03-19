Government rejects key Brook House mistreatment inquiry recommendation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government rejects key Brook House mistreatment inquiry recommendation

By Press Association
The Government has rejected an inquiry’s key recommendation made to prevent a repeat of the inhumane treatment experienced by migrants in the Brook House immigration centre scandal (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Government has rejected an inquiry’s key recommendation made to prevent a repeat of the inhumane treatment experienced by migrants in the Brook House immigration centre scandal (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Government has rejected an inquiry’s key recommendation made to prevent a repeat of the inhumane treatment experienced by migrants in the Brook House immigration centre scandal.

Chairwoman Kate Eves said she was “concerned” her inquiry’s recommendations had not been accepted in full after the Home Office published its formal response to her findings.

Ms Eves concluded there had been 19 incidents of mistreatment against detainees at the detention centre near Gatwick Airport in West Sussex over a five-month period in 2017.

Brook House Inquiry
Brook House inquiry chairwoman Kate Eves said she was concerned the Government had not accepted her recommendations in full (Kate Eves/PA)

Making a raft of recommendations for improvement in September – including introducing a 28-day detention time limit – she warned more people held in immigration removal centres could face inhumane treatment if the measures were ignored, while reiterating how past calls for Government reform had fallen on deaf ears.

At the time of the inquiry’s final report, then home secretary Suella Braverman acknowledged the “failings in both oversight and governance to protect the welfare of detained individuals” at the centre and promised her department would “carefully consider the findings”.

But in its response, published on Tuesday, the Home Office said: “The Government does not accept the recommendation that it should set a time limit on detention.

“A time limit would significantly impair the ability to remove those who have breached immigration laws and refused to leave the UK voluntarily.

“The Illegal Migration Act makes it clear that immigration detention must only be used for a period of time that is reasonably necessary, in the opinion of the Secretary of State, for the relevant immigration function to be carried out.”

When asked by the PA news agency for her thoughts on the Government’s response to her findings, Ms Eves said: “I am concerned that the inquiry’s recommendations have not been accepted in full; in particular the recommendation of a 28-day time limit on detaining people in environments designed as prisons.

“As I stated in my report, it is my view that the inquiry’s recommendations need to be implemented in order to prevent any repeat of the kind of unacceptable mistreatment that took place in Brook House.”

The Government said it accepted and has implemented the “majority” of the inquiry’s recommendations and insisted it had “already made significant improvements to uphold the welfare and dignity of detainees”.

“The abuse that took place at Brook House in 2017 was unacceptable and we are committed to ensuring it will never happen again,” a spokeswoman added.