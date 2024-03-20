Call for Avanti West Coast to be nationalised over poor performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Call for Avanti West Coast to be nationalised over poor performance

By Press Association
Northern leaders have called for Avanti West Coast’s train services to be nationalised as its performance is ‘too short of expectations’ (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Northern leaders have called for Avanti West Coast’s train services to be nationalised as its performance is “too short of expectations”.

Transport for the North (TfN), a body which provides advice to the Government, passed a motion on Wednesday to urge Transport Secretary Mark Harper to terminate the operator’s contract “at the earliest possible opportunity”.

It wants the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Operator of Last Resort (OLR) to take on responsibility for long-distance services on the West Coast Main Line between London Euston and Scotland.

The OLR already runs London North Eastern Railway, Northern, Southeastern and TransPennine Express.

Lord McLoughlin, who chairs TfN and is a former transport secretary, said: “Today’s board was very clear. The performance on the West Coast Main Line by Avanti has been so poor for so long that action now must be taken.

“We will be writing statutory advice today to the Secretary of State calling for Avanti to be relieved of its contract.

“The travelling public deserve a service they can rely on, but Avanti has fallen far too short of expectations for far too long now.”

Members of the TfN board include Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram.

Office of Rail and Road (ORR) figures show Avanti West Coast cancelled 9.1% of its services in the four weeks to March 2.

A spokesperson for FirstGroup, which owns the operator, said: “Our team at Avanti West Coast, and everyone connected with the train operator, are all working hard with a singular focus on delivering the service that customers expect.

“In recent months the service has been below expectations on some days for a variety of reasons, including driver unavailability due to historic leave policies as well as elevated sickness levels.

“Changing the operator won’t affect these fundamental issues affecting the service, which is why it is vital that we continue working with trade unions with whom we have had recent positive discussions, and continue working with Government and other stakeholders on our plans to deliver long-term improvements in customer experience, resilience and a new fleet.”

Rail minister Huw Merriman told the Commons’ Transport Select Committee last month that Avanti West Coast will “never be able to deliver a proper service” due to provisions in its drivers’ contracts relating to working practices and booking time off.

He said the operator’s drivers cannot be asked to do more than one return journey per shift, and can book time off as little as 48 hours in advance.

In September last year, Avanti West Coast’s operating contract was renewed by the DfT for up to nine years, with Mr Harper claiming it was “back on track” following major disruption.

The department was approached for a comment.