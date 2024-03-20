Civil service chief Simon Case gives up membership of all-male Garrick Club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Civil service chief Simon Case gives up membership of all-male Garrick Club

By Press Association
Simon Case is the UK’s most senior civil servant (PA)
Simon Case is the UK’s most senior civil servant (PA)

The head of the civil service has quit an all-male private members’ club just a day after being questioned by MPs about his involvement in the institution.

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case is understood to have renounced his membership of the Garrick Club, despite having claimed to MPs that he was working to reform it from within.

At a parliamentary committee on Tuesday, Mr Case suggested it was “easier” to change the all-male organisation “from within rather than chuck rocks from the outside”.

The Garrick Club
The Garrick Club in London (PA)

His comments come after The Guardian said it had published the Garrick Club’s membership list, which it claimed included the King, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and Sir Richard Moore, the head of MI6.

The Guardian reported that spymaster Sir Richard has also quit the club.

While giving evidence to MPs, Mr Case was asked by Labour’s Liam Byrne whether he could “foster a genuine culture of inclusiveness” in the civil service “while being a member of an all-male club”.

Mr Case said: “I have to say, my position on this one is clear – if you believe profoundly in reform of an institution, by and large it is easier to do if you join it and make the change from within, rather than chuck rocks from the outside.

“And by the way, maths is also part of this.

“Every one person who leaves who is in favour of fixing this antediluvian position, every one of us who leaves means these institutions don’t change.

“I think when you want reform you have to participate.”

He added: “I’m very sure I speak on behalf of all the public servants who have recently joined the Garrick under the banner of trying to make reform happen.”

Mr Case, who works closely with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, stepped back from his Cabinet Secretary duties in October because of a medical matter, before returning to work in January.

Before being appointed Cabinet Secretary by former prime minister Boris Johnson in 2020, Mr Case served as private secretary to the then-Prince of Wales.