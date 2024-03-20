Law to exonerate wronged subpostmasters moves a step closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Law to exonerate wronged subpostmasters moves a step closer

By Press Association
A Post Office sign in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)
A Post Office sign in central London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Hundreds of subpostmasters caught up in the Horizon IT scandal have moved a step closer to having their convictions quashed after MPs supported a law change.

The Post Office (Horizon System) Offences Bill received an unopposed second reading on Wednesday, with Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch insisting the state must act “as quickly as possible”.

The legislation seeks to exonerate those convicted in England and Wales on the basis of the faulty Horizon accounting software, which made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

Horizon legislation
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The long-running scandal, which has been branded the biggest miscarriage of justice in British legal history, received widespread attention after ITV screened its acclaimed drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.

Convictions will be automatically quashed if they meet the necessary conditions, which include if they were for certain offences between 1996 and 2018 connected to Post Office business and the Horizon system was being used at the time.

MPs heard only 102 of 983 convictions have been overturned.

Ms Badenoch told the Commons: “The Government can’t turn back the clock or undo the damage that’s been done.

“But we will seek to right the wrongs of the past as best we can, by restoring people’s good names and ensuring that those subject to this tragic miscarriage of justice receive fair and full redress, this Bill represents a crucial step in delivering that.”

She added: “We recognise that postmasters have suffered too much for far too long, which is why convictions will be quashed automatically when the Bill receives royal assent. Removing the need for people to apply to have their conviction overturned.”

On the need to act swiftly, Ms Badenoch said: “Any further delay would add further insult to injury for postmasters who have already endured what I believe is an arduous wait.”

She added: “The Government’s position is that it will be Parliament and not the Government that is overturning the convictions so there will be no intrusion by the executive into the proper role of the judiciary.

“And second, this legislation does not set any kind of precedent for the future. It recognises that an extraordinary response has been necessitated by an extraordinary miscarriage of justice.”

Ms Badenoch said the new primary legislation will be followed by a “route to rapid financial redress” on a similar basis to the overturned convictions scheme, which is currently administered by the Post Office”.

She added: “My department, and not the Post Office, will be responsible for the delivery of redress related to the quashing of these convictions.”

Ms Badenoch also said she would be “very happy to consider a sunset clause”, which would mean the Bill would expire on a particular date.

But Conservative former minister Sir Robert Buckland said: “When it comes to a sunset clause I do think we need to be careful, because we don’t want to end up frustrating the purpose of this Bill which is to deal with the hundreds of people who have lost faith in the system and who might be difficult to track down and identify.

“So I think we should be cautious about a sunset clause, I’m not particularly in favour of that, but I do think we need to emphasise the exceptional nature of this legislation.”

Labour MP Kevan Jones (North Durham) asked the Government to consider a system of compensation that “cuts out the Post Office”, saying: “There’s no trust there amongst these subpostmasters and, frankly, do I have any faith personally in the Post Office? No I don’t.”

Ms Badenoch said this is why her department would look after the redress delivered in relation to quashing convictions.

Conservative former minister Sir David Davis described the Bill as “the best of a bad job”, but said he would support it despite his reservations.

He said: “There is a difficult trade-off between natural justice and a fast and low-stress solution for the postmasters.

“That is what this Bill is attempting to achieve.”

For Labour, shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds welcomed the legislation before saying: “Any incoming Labour government would never use this kind of action again.

“There are very exceptional circumstances to this case that make it unique rather than to set a precedent for handling any further injustices.”

The Bill will undergo further scrutiny in the Commons at a later date and will also be considered by the House of Lords before it becomes law.