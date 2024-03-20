Labour race adviser Baroness Lawrence ‘accused Starmer of failing to listen’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour race adviser Baroness Lawrence ‘accused Starmer of failing to listen’

By Press Association
Baroness Doreen Lawrence reportedly criticised Sir Keir Starmer in a closed-doors meeting (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer’s adviser on race relations has reportedly accused him of failing to listen to her and claimed that “gatekeepers” around the Labour leader obstruct her work.

Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon, mother of the murdered teenager Stephen Lawrence, is said to have made the remarks during a closed-doors meeting of the party’s ethnic minority MPs and peers on Tuesday.

She also said he needed to better prioritise visiting diverse communities and churches with black congregations, raising concerns about the Labour leadership’s relationship with black voters, the Times reported.

Stephen Lawrence memorial service
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Baroness Doreen Lawrence attending a memorial service at St Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square, London to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking at the meeting in front of Sir Keir’s chief of staff Sue Gray as well as senior shadow ministers David Lammy, Shabana Mahmood and Thangam Debonnaire, Baroness Lawrence is said to have complained: “I was appointed as the race adviser but I haven’t been listened to. I wish Keir listened to me. There are gatekeepers who stop things from happening.”

After her comments were leaked to the newspaper, she said: “Of course I’m always going to push the party to do more as the fight for equality is never done, but I’ve known Keir for years and I’ve no doubts about his commitment to equality and fighting racism.

“That’s why I’ve been proud to work with Labour to develop their plans for a new race equality act.”

It comes amid apparent friction within the party over the ongoing investigation into MP Diane Abbott, who was suspended after suggesting Jewish people did not experience racism “all their lives”.

Following a backlash, she apologised for any “anguish” caused and withdrew her comments.

Some Labour MPs including deputy leader Angela Rayner have publicly expressed support for Ms Abbott, who is Britain’s longest-serving black MP, having the whip restored.

While she remains a party member, she has sat as an independent MP while an internal probe of her comments continues.

Other senior Labour figures have been less willing to express an opinion. Yvette Cooper, appearing on LBC’s Tonight With Andrew Marr, said she could not comment on the independent process.

Last week Sir Keir denounced racist attacks on Ms Abbott and and urged Rishi Sunak to return donations to the Conservative Party from Frank Hester, the businessman who reportedly said the the MP “should be shot”.

But the former shadow cabinet minister later accused both Labour and the Conservatives of failing to tackle racism, saying she was “disappointed” in the also took aim at her own party, of which she remains a member despite losing the Labour whip last year over accusations that a letter she had written to The Observer was antisemitic.

Writing in The Independent, she said the position of the Labour leadership was “disappointing”.

She added: “It seemed equally reluctant at the outset to call out either racism or sexism.

“In fact, a number of Labour statements were issued, and interviews given where neither word was mentioned.”

Ms Abbott’s case was also raised at the meeting attended by Baroness Lawrence.

A shadow cabinet source said the party leadership had been attacked “from all directions” at the session.