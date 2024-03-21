More than 18,000 Civil Service jobs moved out of London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 18,000 Civil Service jobs moved out of London

By Press Association
More than 18,000 Civil Service jobs have now been moved out of London (Yui Mok/PA)
More than 18,000 Civil Service jobs have now been moved out of London (Yui Mok/PA)

More than 18,000 Civil Service jobs have been moved out of London since 2021 as the Government looks to make its bureaucracy more representative of the country.

The Government aims to relocate 22,000 roles from London by 2027, with jobs going to cities such as Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow, along with a new “economic campus” in Darlington.

In the last three months of 2023, more than 2,000 jobs were relocated, putting the Government ahead of its schedule even after bringing the target date for completion forward from 2030.

John Glen, the Paymaster General, said: “Our plans to move more Government roles outside of London continue to progress at pace; month by month, we are seeing the transformation of our Civil Service into an organisation that better reflects the perspectives of people from across the United Kingdom.”

On Thursday, the Government announced that it had now submitted a planning application for a new £118 million “state-of-the-art” hub in Darlington, which will become the home of 1,450 civil servants out of a total of 2,300 in the County Durham town.

Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart said: “Brunswick Street, situated right in the heart of Darlington, will soon be home to a critical Government hub, and as the Government footprint in north England continues to grow, we will create further opportunities for people from across the country to work in the Civil Service.”

Moving Civil Service roles out of London forms part of the Government’s “levelling up” plans, with each 1,000 jobs moved out of the capital expected to boost local economies by £30 million.