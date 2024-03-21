Holyrood staff barred from wearing rainbow lanyards and badges

Staff at the Scottish Parliament will no longer be able to wear rainbow lanyards or badges, officials have said.

The move, which will see all personalised lanyards and badges relating to social causes banned for staff, has been taken to “minimise the risk of perceived bias”.

Labour MSP Clare Baker announced the shift in policy on Thursday on behalf of the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) – the cross-party group of MSPs tasked with the running of Holyrood in response to a question from Tory MSP Tess White.

Ms White asked about reports of some members of the public being asked by Parliament staff to remove badges or items of clothing linked to social movements, particularly the purple, white and green of the Suffragettes.

In an email to staff on Wednesday, Holyrood’s head for people and culture Lorna Foreman said there had been accusations from groups that parliamentary staff could not be impartial during debates on Government policy while sporting symbols which could be perceived as supporting one side.

She said: “Wearing personalised lanyards and/or pins and badges showing support for social movements and towards campaigns or organisations has led some organisations and individuals to consider that the Scottish Parliamentary Service cannot be impartial when supporting the Parliament to debate Government policy, proposed new laws and current significant societal issues.

“This decision will help to minimise the risk of perceived bias and avoid any perception that wearing such items may be influencing our own decision-making.”