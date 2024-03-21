Scottish Secretary offers help to set up MSP recall mechanism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Scottish Secretary offers help to set up MSP recall mechanism

By Press Association
The scottish Secretary sent the letter on Thursday (Michal Wachucik/PA)
The scottish Secretary sent the letter on Thursday (Michal Wachucik/PA)

The Scottish Secretary has offered his help to the Scottish Government to set up a recall mechanism for MSPs.

In a letter to First Minister Humza Yousaf, Alister Jack said he would be “very happy to discuss how the procedures operate” in Westminster.

MPs who are sentenced to a prison term of up to a year, convicted of providing false information relating to parliamentary expenses or suspended from the Commons for more than 10 sitting days face a recall petition.

Under the terms of the petition, 10% of their constituents must vote to oust them, forcing a by-election.

Just one recall petition has taken place in Scotland, when Margaret Ferrier was found to have breached Covid-19 regulations and suspended from the House, eventually vacating her Rutherglen and Hamilton West constituency.

Holyrood has no such mechanism for the removal of MSPs.

“As you will be aware, the Recall of MPs Act 2015 governs the procedure for recalling Members of Parliament in the House of Commons in the event an MP is sanctioned or has a criminal conviction under the conditions set out under the terms of the Act,” Mr Jack said.

“I am writing to offer the UK Government’s assistance in introducing a recall mechanism for MSPs.

“I would be very happy to discuss how the procedures operate within the UK Parliament and options for introducing a mechanism in the Scottish Parliament.

“We could also consult on the mechanics of any such system, including engagement with political parties, to learn the lessons from UK parliamentary experience.

Humza Yousaf
The letter was sent to the First Minister (Mike Boyd/PA)

“The UK Government stands ready to work with the Scottish Government in making improvements in this area of such importance to the health of our democracy.”

The letter continues a trend of the Scottish and UK governments offering help to each other to point out areas of weakness.

The Scottish Government last year offered help to UK ministers in mediating talks with junior doctors to avoid strike action while the UK Government has previously written to propose help with NHS waiting times north of the border.

Tory MSP Graham Simpson has proposed a Bill which would implement a similar scheme in Scotland, with his party calling for its implementation ahead of potential sanctions against former health secretary Michael Matheson.

Mr Matheson racked up a near £11,000 data roaming bill on a parliamentary iPad – caused by his sons using the device as a Wifi hotspot to watch football during a family holiday to Morocco – which he initially paid for using expenses, before agreeing to cover the amount himself.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.