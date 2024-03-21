Scottish Secretary offers help to set up MSP recall mechanism

The Scottish Secretary has offered his help to the Scottish Government to set up a recall mechanism for MSPs.

In a letter to First Minister Humza Yousaf, Alister Jack said he would be “very happy to discuss how the procedures operate” in Westminster.

MPs who are sentenced to a prison term of up to a year, convicted of providing false information relating to parliamentary expenses or suspended from the Commons for more than 10 sitting days face a recall petition.

Under the terms of the petition, 10% of their constituents must vote to oust them, forcing a by-election.

Just one recall petition has taken place in Scotland, when Margaret Ferrier was found to have breached Covid-19 regulations and suspended from the House, eventually vacating her Rutherglen and Hamilton West constituency.

Holyrood has no such mechanism for the removal of MSPs.

“As you will be aware, the Recall of MPs Act 2015 governs the procedure for recalling Members of Parliament in the House of Commons in the event an MP is sanctioned or has a criminal conviction under the conditions set out under the terms of the Act,” Mr Jack said.

“I am writing to offer the UK Government’s assistance in introducing a recall mechanism for MSPs.

“I would be very happy to discuss how the procedures operate within the UK Parliament and options for introducing a mechanism in the Scottish Parliament.

“We could also consult on the mechanics of any such system, including engagement with political parties, to learn the lessons from UK parliamentary experience.

The letter was sent to the First Minister (Mike Boyd/PA)

“The UK Government stands ready to work with the Scottish Government in making improvements in this area of such importance to the health of our democracy.”

The letter continues a trend of the Scottish and UK governments offering help to each other to point out areas of weakness.

The Scottish Government last year offered help to UK ministers in mediating talks with junior doctors to avoid strike action while the UK Government has previously written to propose help with NHS waiting times north of the border.

Tory MSP Graham Simpson has proposed a Bill which would implement a similar scheme in Scotland, with his party calling for its implementation ahead of potential sanctions against former health secretary Michael Matheson.

Mr Matheson racked up a near £11,000 data roaming bill on a parliamentary iPad – caused by his sons using the device as a Wifi hotspot to watch football during a family holiday to Morocco – which he initially paid for using expenses, before agreeing to cover the amount himself.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.