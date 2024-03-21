Grouse shooting laws will have ‘seismic’ impact, campaigners claim

Laws regulating grouse shooting will have a “seismic” impact on rural Scotland, opponents have claimed as MSPs passed legislation in Holyrood.

The Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill will establish licensing schemes for the killing of red grouse and the use of specific traps to catch wild birds.

It also restricts the practice of muirburn – the controlled burning of heather and other plants.

It passed its final stage in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday by 85 votes to 30.

Agriculture minister Jim Fairlie said the legislation would not have been needed if the practice of raptor persecution had been “shut down”.

He said there would be no “victory parade” in the Bill’s passing as he recognised the concerns of those who work “legally and responsibly” in moorland pursuits.

He said: “There are those who disagree with the principles of this Bill.

“But had the grouse shooting community shut down raptor persecution, had stopped killing our most iconic birds of prey, we would not have had to legislate in this way.

“But, sadly, they didn’t shut it down, so now it’s up to us to make sure that they do.

“This Bill has caused concern for folk who work legally and responsibly in moorland pursuits, and I completely understand that.

Jim Fairlie said there would be no victory parade after the legislation was passed (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I want to be clear there should be no victory parade here because this Government recognises the economic contribution and their efforts in combating biodiversity laws.”

Scottish Tory rural affairs spokeswoman Rachael Hamilton said the legislation was “conceptually flawed” and reflected the “derision the Government has for rural Scotland”.

She said: “This is just a classic example of the Green tail is wagging the yellow dog and the antipathy of the Scottish Greens towards people that live in rural areas.

“Country sports are like catnip for the Scottish Greens and we should be in no doubt that the disproportionality in this scheme is their doing, with SNP ministers too weak to say no – and again rural Scotland suffers the consequences.”

Ross Ewing, director of moorland at Scottish Land and Estates, said: “Licensing of grouse shooting represents a seismic change for rural estates and their employees, including gamekeepers and shepherds.

“The legislation goes far beyond the stated intention of deterring the persecution of raptors by introducing a broad range of relevant offences under which licences can be suspended or revoked. Many of these offences bear no connection to land managed for grouse shooting.”

He said the licensing scheme should be as “light-touch” as possible, adding ministers must recognise the “huge social, economic and environmental contribution” grouse moor management makes.

Alex Hogg MBE, chairman of the Scottish Gamekeepers Association, addressed specific concerns about the snaring ban included in the Bill.

“We have deep fears for the future of red-listed species because of the snaring ban. The impacts of this step must be robustly reviewed and challenged, if need be,” he said.

“This Bill is the biggest change we’ve faced since devolution. We now go straight into new deer legislation.

“We take great heart from the words of MSPs and panellists who spoke the truth so strongly, during committee evidence, on what gamekeepers deliver for biodiversity and communities. It’s time to move forward, mindful of that endorsement. We will not be broken.”

Meanwhile, British Association for Shooting and Conservation director Peter Clark said: “We believe the final draft still poses a risk to sustainable grouse moor management, predator control and muirburn and will be ruinous to the rural economy and the species that gamekeepers work to protect.”