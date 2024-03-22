£2.3m a year pledged for groups which support abuse survivors

Up to £2.3 million a year of funding is being made available to organisations which support adult survivors of childhood abuse.

Support groups can now apply for the latest round of grants from the Survivors of Childhood Abuse Support Fund, which will be made available from October until March 2026.

They are open to third sector organisations which provide counselling, peer support and practical support to survivors and will enable groups to enhance or expand their current services.

Almost £10 million has been invested in the fund since it was established in 2020 and it has seen more than 16,000 survivors supported by 29 organisations.

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd said: “We want all survivors to be provided with services which allow them to lead happy, healthy and fulfilling lives.

Mental wellbeing minister Maree Todd hailed the funding (PA)

“This latest round of funding, up to £2.23 million per annum, builds on almost £10 million invested since establishing the fund in 2020, and is designed to reduce the impact of the inequalities and disadvantages survivors often experience as a result of abuse.

“Our recently published Mental Health Strategy Delivery Plan outlines the importance of survivors having access to services which promote sustained recovery through person-centred, trauma-informed support and treatment. This funding will enable more people to get the help which is right for them.”

Inspiring Scotland, which administers the fund on behalf of the Scottish Government, said it will provide £3,345,000 over 18 months from October 1 to March 31, 2026.

Kaylie Allen, director of funds at Inspiring Scotland, said: “The Survivors of Childhood Abuse Support Fund provides vital help for survivors to enjoy a safe and healthy life with improved wellbeing and sense of safety.

“Helping people affected by trauma is at the heart of the Inspiring Scotland strategy so we welcome the continuation of the Scottish Government’s funding and look forward to supporting applicants through the application process.”