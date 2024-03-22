PM ‘very sympathetic’ to the concerns of Nottingham attack victims’ families

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
PM ‘very sympathetic’ to the concerns of Nottingham attack victims’ families

By Press Association
Ian Coates, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber (Nottinghamshire Police)
Ian Coates, Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber (Nottinghamshire Police)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is “very sympathetic” to the concerns of the families of the Nottingham attack victims, but said ongoing investigations need to play out.

Mr Sunak was asked about the future of under-pressure senior officers at Nottinghamshire Police and whether there should be a public inquiry into all the circumstances around the killings of university students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, as well as school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in June last year.

Mr Sunak told reporters: “I’ve met with Grace and Barnaby and Ian’s families relatively recently in Downing Street and I’ve spoken to them previously.

“It just an absolutely shocking tragedy that, I think, really shocked all of us.

“I spoke to them about their concerns in some detail and we are in the process of addressing all of them – whether it’s mental health support, what’s happening with the police, the sentencing, all of those things are being acted on.”

Valdo Calocane court case
Nottingham triple killer Valdo Calocane (Nottinghamshire Police)

Mr Sunak, who was speaking during a visit to Heanor, in Derbyshire, said an ongoing investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the Court of Appeal’s consideration of the sentence of Valdo Calocane needed to run their course.

Other investigations into the actions of mental health staff also continue.

He said: “I’m very sympathetic to what they’ve been through and what they’re asking for, which is why we’re taking action in all those areas and need to just let the processes play out properly. That’s the right thing to do.”

Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order earlier this year after admitting manslaughter by diminished responsibility and pleading guilty to the attempted murder of three people who were hit by a van stolen from Mr Coates.

This was after Nottingham Crown Court heard he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

But there was an outcry of anger from the victims’ families after prosecutors decided not to pursue murder charges for Calocane, prompting Attorney General Victoria Prentis to order a review of how the Crown Prosecution Service handled the case and ask the Court of Appeal to review the sentence.

The families of the victims have criticised Nottinghamshire Police for what they have described as “serious concerns and ongoing mismanagement” and called for a public inquiry.

The force has referred itself to the IOPC over its handling of disciplinary procedures relating to officers viewing material relating to the case who did not have a legitimate reason to do so.

Earlier this month, Nottinghamshire Police was told to “urgently produce an improvement plan” by a watchdog after being put into special measures.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said the force “needs to improve how it manages and carries out effective investigations, and make sure that victims get the support they need”.

But an HMICFRS spokeswoman said this decision was not related to the force’s handling of the Calocane case.

Downing Street has previously said the Government had not ruled out launching a public inquiry to consider claims of missed opportunities to stop Calocane before the killings amid calls for a wider investigation.