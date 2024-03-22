Home Office loses appeal bid over West Midlands policing powers merger ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Home Office loses appeal bid over West Midlands policing powers merger ruling

By Press Association
The legal dispute centred on which elected official would have certain powers over West Midlands Police (Joe Giddens/PA)
The legal dispute centred on which elected official would have certain powers over West Midlands Police (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Home Office has lost a bid to appeal against a judge’s ruling that blocked plans to transfer policing powers in the West Midlands.

Lawyers for the Home Secretary argued a High Court judgment earlier this week was wrong to quash a decision to merge the role of the local police and crime commissioner (PCC) into the area’s elected mayor – a position held by Conservative Andy Street.

At a hearing at the Court of Appeal in London, judges said they refused to give the Government permission to appeal.

Lord Justice Dingemans, who heard the case alongside Lady Justice Nicola Davies and Lord Justice Lewis, said the ministers’ challenge “does not have a real prospect of success”.

Labour politician Simon Foster, the current West Midlands PCC, said the decision means an election for his role will be held on May 2.

On Monday, Mr Justice Swift concluded the Home Office had not provided sufficient information when consulting over the powers transfer plan.

The judge said information should have been included over the proposed positive impact on “economic, social and environmental well-being”, but what featured “falls well short of this mark”.

He added a claim that the consolidation of powers has “the potential to offer wider levers and a more joined-up approach to preventing crime” was “left entirely unexplained”.

His ruling came after Mr Foster took legal action against the department’s move to scrap his role in time for local elections in May.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner
Simon Foster, left, is the current West Midlands PCC (West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner/PA)

Mr Foster has labelled the merger plans a “hostile takeover” and “cynical power grab”, while the Government argues the consolidation of powers “offers a better scope for preventing crime”.

On Friday, Home Office lawyers argued that the High Court judge took an “incorrect” approach and had an “over-exacting understanding” of what a lawful consultation required.

Mr Foster’s legal team said the appeal bid should be dismissed and that Mr Justice Swift was “unarguably correct”.

Elected PCCs set their local police force’s budget, decide what crimes it should prioritise, can fire and hire the chief constable and aim to make sure they are accountable to the communities they serve.

Mr Justice Dingemans said appeal judges were unable to say Mr Justice Swift was “wrong… in setting out the steps for a lawful consultation in the particular circumstances of this case”.

He added: “The secretary of state did not give sufficient information to permit intelligent consideration and response, and this meant that the process was so unfair as to be unlawful.”

Mr Street wrote to Home Secretary James Cleverly in November requesting the powers transfer.

Mr Cleverly decided to approve the transfer, but officials later realised an “error” in the drafting of the law enabling the move meant a consultation was required.

The subsequent six-week consultation gathered 7,103 responses, with 50% disagreeing with the proposed transfer and 46% agreeing, the court was told.

Mr Foster said he had challenged the “11th-hour, last-minute, panic-driven public consultation” because he was “concerned that the transfer of PCC powers to a representative of the government would lead to more cuts, more chaos and more crime”.

He added: “I am pleased that the mayor’s cynical, divisive, unnecessary and undemocratic attempted hostile takeover of PCC powers has been defeated.

“I trust that we can now all concentrate on what matters most to the people of the West Midlands, which is ensuring that we prevent, tackle and reduce crime.”