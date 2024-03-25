Production at weapons plant doubles amid war in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Production at weapons plant doubles amid war in Ukraine

By Press Association
The Thales plant in east Belfast where missiles are manufactured (Thales/PA)
The Thales plant in east Belfast where missiles are manufactured (Thales/PA)

Production at a weapons plant in Northern Ireland has doubled, and is set to double again following Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Thales UK operate two sites in the region – with high precision missiles designed and produced at a plant in east Belfast, and final missile assembly at another plant in Crossgar, Co Down.

It designs and produces missiles including Starstreak, Lightweight Multi-role Missile (LMM) systems as well as final assembly of the Saab designed NLAW.

They have also trained UK and Ukraine soldiers in the south of England.

A missile launcher at the Thales plant in east Belfast (Thales/PA)

This is part of the French firm Thales Group’s much wider operation in 68 countries across the globe which includes the manufacture of mobile phone SIM cards, cyber security, aerospace and security as well as defence systems.

While various missile systems have been produced at the Belfast plant for decades ,they were last “fired in anger” during the Falklands War in 1982. They were deployed as deterrents in conflicts since, including the Gulf war and Afghanistan.

Starstreak was also used to protect the 2012 London Olympic Games and will be used again at the Paris 2024 Olympic this summer as a deterrent.

However since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine in February 2022, production of missiles has ramped up and the conflict has seen the missiles fired by Ukrainians fighters.

Starstreak, LMM and Saab NLAWs already procured from Thales by the UK Ministry of Defence were sent to Ukraine as aid.

Missiles manufactured at the Thales plant in east Belfast (Thales/PA)

Thales is currently replacing that UK military stock.

Thales UK chief executive officer Alex Cresswell described the 40-year gap in the missiles being fired in anger as an illustration of how effective a deterrent the weapons are.

“That’s almost the very definition of conventional deterrents, a good illustration of why people won’t fight you – because you’re prepared to have a fight, it’s a pretty good one,” he told the PA news agency.

“Just the deployment of these weapons in Afghanistan made a difference to whether people decided to fly or not.”

He said previously the last order for the systems from the Ministry of Defence was in 2010-12, but the firm carried on making them for the export market.

Thales globally also makes a range of items including 90% of the SIM cards in people’s phones and its customers range from governments to institutions, cities and private enterprises.

Chief executive officer and chairman of Thales UK Alex Cresswell (Thales/PA)

However missiles are only sold to governments and under a licence secured from the UK for any goods for military use being exported from the UK.

“The whole economics of it only really makes sense if you’re also exporting. If you rely only on the demand of one client … you can’t possibly run a business on that basis,” he said.

“The fact that they have now been used in anger means that the demand for them is going through the roof because all of a sudden everybody wants them, ironically, so that they don’t have to use them.

“Since just before the invasion of Ukraine up to this year, just a little over two years, factory outputs have doubled. It’s doubled to the most this factory has produced in living memory.

“And then in the next couple of years it will double again.

“After that I don’t think (demand) will depend on world events because everyone has empty cupboards so people will fill their cupboards up I suspect, irrespective of what is going on, and appear to be making efforts to do so.

“If (demand) relied on conflict, it would always be too late. Conflict is much more likely if you’re not prepared for it because if you’re prepared for it, people won’t take you on.

“I see what we do, on balance by preparing for conflict, making it less likely.”

Mr Cresswell said the plant in east Belfast was its “best kept secret” during Northern Ireland’s conflict.

“I’ve been coming here since the mid 1990s and have always believed in this place, and it was all through the Troubles our best kept secret, nobody really knew what we did here, then there was a war in Ukraine and everybody knows, and it becomes an industrial tourist location but it’s the same place,” he said.