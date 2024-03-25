Satisfaction with social care services hits new low, according to survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Satisfaction with social care services hits new low, according to survey

By Press Association
Public satisfaction with social care services has dropped to a new low, according to a survey (Yui Mok/PA)
Public satisfaction with social care services has dropped to a new low, according to a survey (Yui Mok/PA)

Public satisfaction with social care services has dropped to a new low according to a survey, prompting a call for the next government to “take a strong step forward” and make improving it a priority.

Just over one in 10 (13%) of more than 3,000 respondents said they were quite or very satisfied with social care services, while more than half (57%) reported being either quite or very dissatisfied.

The findings, for 2023, show a fall in satisfaction from 14% the previous year.

While not directly comparable to initial findings of around 30% in 2012, due to changes in the question wording, researchers said the percentages follow the similar trend of less satisfaction over the years.

The leading reason for dissatisfaction was inadequate pay, working conditions and training for social care workers (57%), followed by people not getting the social care they need (56%), and not enough support for unpaid carers (49%).

People who had used or had contact with social care services in the previous 12 months had higher dissatisfaction (64%) compared to those who had not (49%).

The findings from the British Social Attitudes survey, published by the Nuffield Trust and The King’s Fund, also showed what the researchers described as a notable difference in views depending on party affiliation.

Both Labour and Liberal Democrat supporters said they were more dissatisfied with social care services (62%), than Conservative supporters (51%).

Simon Bottery, senior fellow in social care at The King’s Fund, said the results are “awful” but “sadly unsurprising”.

He said: “For many years governments have taken too little action on social care and this is now seriously affecting those who draw on services, the families who support them and the staff who work in the sector.

“The results demonstrate the need for immediate action to stabilise the social care system, backed by long-term reform and investment. The next government must take a strong step forward and prioritise social care.”

Cyril Lobont, researcher at the Nuffield Trust, said: “The results make it clear that too many people with care needs and their families are still struggling to access a reasonable level of support.

“Politicians of all parties need to prioritise reversing this record low satisfaction. What is left of the delayed reform plans at present would barely stabilise the sector, let alone deliver the improvement so desperately needed.”

The most recent survey was carried out in September and October 2023 of 3,374 people across England, Scotland and Wales.

Social care is a devolved matter for governments in Scotland and Wales.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We want everyone who needs it to have access to high-quality care, which is why we are investing up to £700 million on a major transformation of the adult social care system, including harnessing technology and adapting people’s homes to allow them to live independently.

“We are reforming social care careers with training to improve retention and, for the first time ever, a clear career path and a new accredited qualification to give the profession the recognition it rightly deserves.

“We have also made available up to £8.6 billion in additional funding over two financial years to support adult social care and discharge.”