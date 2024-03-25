Creative Scotland should explain why grant was made to explicit project – MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Creative Scotland should explain why grant was made to explicit project – MSPs

By Press Association
Creative Scotland is withdrawing funding for the explicit project (Alamy/PA)
Creative Scotland is withdrawing funding for the explicit project (Alamy/PA)

A Holyrood committee has sought clarification on Creative Scotland’s decision to award almost £85,000 to a “hardcore” sex project.

The public arts body has since withdrawn the public funding and will seek reimbursement for the Rein project, which was recruiting actors to participate in real, explicit, sex scenes.

However, the Scottish Parliament’s Culture Committee has written to Iain Munro, chief executive of the public arts body, to express a “legitimate public interest” in how the decision was made.

In a letter to Mr Munro, the committee also states it believes it is in the “interest of accountability and transparency” that Creative Scotland should consider publishing the original funding application.

In January, the project received £84,555 through the National Lottery Open Fund, however, Creative Scotland said the original application did not have the explicit acts listed and has argued they breached the conditions of the funding award.

Clare Adamson, committee convener, said “public concern” had been noted, adding: “While we recognise that it would not be appropriate for the committee to be involved in individual funding decisions, there is nevertheless a legitimate public interest in how public money is spent.”

She said the committee was seeking clarification on how much money has been allocated to the project to date and details of the process for seeking recovery of the cash.

The committee also sought additional details on the criteria and process for considering funding applications and told Mr Munro he may be invited to give evidence in future.

The letter added: “The committee also believes that, in the interest of accountability and transparency, consideration should be given to publishing the original funding application.”

Creative Scotland previously said it could not publish to full application details due to “business confidentiality”.

However, in its decision to withdraw funding, the arts body said there had been a “significant change” to the project since it applied for funding.

The contract for the fund said “no changes may be made to a project without prior written permission”.

Creative Scotland has been asked for additional comment.