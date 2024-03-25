Shapps: No connection whatsoever between Moscow terror attack and Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Shapps: No connection whatsoever between Moscow terror attack and Ukraine

By Press Association
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps (James Manning/PA)
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps (James Manning/PA)

The UK is aware of “no connection whatsoever” between Ukraine and the Moscow terror attack, the Defence Secretary has said.

Grant Shapps told MPs there is a need to “resist” the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin to link the two, amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

An affiliate of terror group, the so-called Islamic State, also known as Daesh and Isis, has claimed responsibility for the attack on Crocus City Hall, which killed more than 130 people and left more than 180 injured.

Speaking at defence questions, shadow defence secretary John Healey said: “We condemn the deadly terrorist attacks in Moscow on Friday and our thoughts are with all those who were affected.

“But the attack must not become a Kremlin cover for Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and in recent days we’ve seen multiple Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and yet the last UK air defence support was announced last year.

“When is the next one?”

Mr Shapps said he joined Mr Healey in sending condolences following the “horrific terror attack”, adding: “He’s absolutely right to say there is no connection whatsoever that we’re aware of with Ukraine, and indeed Isis have claimed responsibility.

“We must resist Putin’s efforts to try to link the two.

“With regard to air defence, in fact there have been much more recent attempts to aid our Ukrainian friends, including through the international fund for Ukraine, which has laid 27 contracts, we have a £900 million fund run by the UK on behalf of a large number of other countries.”

Mr Healey said Labour welcomed the UK Government’s £2.5 billion commitment to Ukraine for 2024, but warned: “For nearly three months since that announcement, ministers have said that the first deliveries to Ukraine won’t happen until Q1 of the new financial year.

“Wars do not follow financial years so when will the UK move beyond this stop-start military aid and help Ukraine now with the spring-summer offensive?”

Mr Shapps said there is a “constant flow” of foreign material being bought and sent to Ukraine, adding: “I will just gently say to (Mr Healey) he needs to explain how his side would manage an increased budget to Ukraine when their plan is to cut £7 billion of the overall defence budget.”

Conservative former minister Tobias Ellwood also told the session: “The terrible terrorist attack in Moscow reminds us that jihadi extremism has not disappeared.

“Given its ideology, its reach and its strength, will the Secretary of State agree with me that Isis-K is every much a threat to the West as it is to Russia?”

Defence minister James Heappey replied: “(Mr Ellwood) is absolutely right.

“This perception that Daesh has gone away – the Daesh core is cooped up in prisons in northern Syria, but Daesh affiliates are growing alarmingly quickly in other parts of the world and the attack in Moscow is a reminder to us all that we must continue to focus both on the counter-terror threat as well as the state threats.”