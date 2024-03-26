Whistleblowing portal launched for water industry workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Whistleblowing portal launched for water industry workers

By Press Association
The Environment Agency has launched a new portal for whistleblowers working in areas such as water, waste, nuclear and fishing (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Environment Agency has launched a new portal for whistleblowers working in areas such as water, waste, nuclear and fishing (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Environment Agency has launched a whistleblowing portal for workers in a bid to crack down on issues like sewage pollution.

Those working in the sector are being encouraged to alert the watchdog to any concerns of serious environmental wrongdoing by their organisations.

As well as water companies, people working in the waste, nuclear, fishing, agricultural, and chemical sectors can also use the portal to report concerns, especially if they feel unable to raise issues with their company directly.

The Environment Agency said the identities of reporters will be protected as confidential sources while their reports will be assessed by its expert intelligence teams.

Information received could be used to support regulatory action, including criminal prosecutions and unlimited financial penalties, it added.

Alan Lovell, Environment Agency chairman, said: “We share the public’s disgust with sewage pollution and know there’s always more that can be done to protect our waterways.

“This new whistleblowing portal allows workers to raise their concerns and we encourage people to come forward, knowing any information will be treated in confidence and with sensitivity.

“The more evidence we have to identify potential criminality, then the more actions we can take to make lasting improvements to our environment.”

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said: “We have been clear we will not tolerate pollution and water companies need to act quickly to improve their environmental performance.

“This whistleblowing portal is another measure which will help the regulator gather vital intelligence and hold rule-breakers to account.”

It comes as part of wider Government plans to tackle concerns over levels of pollution being dumped into rivers, lakes and around coasts across the UK.

Sewage from overflow pipes and processing plants can cause harm to wildlife and the health of beachgoers as well as affect tourism and leisure industries.

The Government recently announced plans to block bonuses for water company executives where firms have committed serious criminal breaches, subject to Ofwat consultation, as well as to quadruple inspections on water companies in the next year.

Last week, five water companies appeared in court proceedings for the first time over allegations of under-reporting pollution incidents and over-charging customers as a result.

The Environment Agency is also conducting its own criminal investigation into potential widespread non-compliance by water and sewage companies at thousands of sewage treatment works.