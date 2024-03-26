More than 12% of A&E patients waited at least eight hours, latest data shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 12% of A&E patients waited at least eight hours, latest data shows

By Press Association
Fewer A&E patients were seen within the four-hour target in the most recent figures (PA)

The number of people waiting longer than eight hours in accident and emergency increased in the latest weekly figures.

In the week to March 17, a total of 3,239 – 12.1% – of patients were in A&E for more than eight hours before they were seen and subsequently admitted, discharged or transferred.

Statistics published by Public Health Scotland (PHS) show that increased from the previous week, when 2,971 – 11.3% – patients waited the same time period.

Patients waiting more than 12 hours to be seen also increased, up to 1,258 (4.7%) in the latest week, compared to 1,146 (4.4%) in the week ending March 10.

Scottish Government targets state 95% of patients should wait no longer than four hours from arrival for admission, discharge or transfer – but it has not been met since the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Just 62.9%, or 16,859 patients, were seen within four hours in the most recent week, down from 65.1%, or 17,051, the previous week.

However, PHS said the NHS was experiencing server issues in the most recent week which impacted the processing of data from health boards, meaning some data may not have fully processed yet.

In the most recent week, 26,790 people attended A&E, up from 26,182 in the week ending March 10.

Tory Sandesh Gulhane blamed a ‘succession of failed SNP health secretaries’ (PA)

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “It’s completely unacceptable that – well into spring – the already-woeful A&E waiting times are getting even worse.

“The buck stops with a succession of failed SNP health secretaries, whose dire workforce planning has left dedicated frontline staff unable to cope, prompting A&E consultants in Glasgow to warn that patient safety is being compromised.

“None is more culpable than Humza Yousaf, who, during his time as health secretary and first year as First Minister, has missed every single A&E target.

“Neil Gray must act now to tackle the crisis in our NHS and he should start by adopting our proposals in our health paper which would deliver a modern, efficient and local health service.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, and health spokesman, Alex Cole-Hamilton, said “no progress” had been made in the “entire year” since Mr Yousaf became First Minister.

He added: “Patients and staff have been facing unprecedented pressure at A&E for years now. They are sick of hearing empty SNP promises. They need a government that will get the basics right.”