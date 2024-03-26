Champion for apprenticeships and skills Robert Halfon ‘will be missed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Champion for apprenticeships and skills Robert Halfon ‘will be missed’

By Press Association
Robert Halfon, the Conservative MP for Harlow (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament)
Robert Halfon, the Conservative MP for Harlow (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament)

Robert Halfon – a “passionate” advocate for apprenticeships, further education and skills – will be missed from Parliament, sector leaders have said.

The skills, apprenticeships and higher education minister is stepping down from the Government and will quit his role as an MP before the next general election.

Mr Halfon, who has been a Tory MP in Harlow in Essex since 2010, first became the apprenticeships and skills minister in the summer of 2016, but he was dismissed by then-prime minister Theresa May a year later.

He then became chairman of the Commons Education Select Committee for five years – between 2017 and 2022 – where he was an advocate of further education (FE), apprenticeships and skills.

Mr Halfon returned to the Department for Education (DfE) as the apprenticeships and skills minister, with the additional job of higher education, in October 2022.

Following his unexpected resignation on Tuesday, David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges (AoC), said: “I am sorry to hear of Robert Halfon’s resignation as the skills minister.”

He said the MP had been a “passionate champion for further education, skills and apprenticeships” during his time in Parliament.

Mr Hughes added: “I am confident that he will continue to be a passionate supporter of our sector and a fervent advocate of students and their needs when his time as an MP comes to an end.

“His drive to promote inclusion and to back further education will be missed.”

Former Conservative education secretary Lord Kenneth Baker, chair of Baker Dearing Educational Trust, said: “I would like to pay tribute to Robert Halfon, who has been a continuous and tremendous supporter of technical education including University Technical Colleges throughout his time in Parliament.

“From Level 1 courses to degree apprenticeships, he has pushed the Government to make better skills policy in his roles as an MP, as chair of the Education Select Committee, and as a minister.

“We are sad to lose him as a champion in Parliament. The House of Commons will be poorer without his expertise and passion for changing young people’s lives and for helping them climb the ladder of opportunity.”

Vanessa Wilson, chief executive of the University Alliance, described Mr Halfon as a “passionate advocate for apprenticeships and lifelong learning”.

She said: “The work he’s done to support the growth of degree apprenticeships has been invaluable to professional and technical universities, learners and employers.

“We know he’ll continue to make valuable contributions from the backbenches in the coming months.”