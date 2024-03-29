Sunak did not want to talk about reducing legal migration, says Jenrick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak did not want to talk about reducing legal migration, says Jenrick

By Press Association
Robert Jenrick has criticised Rishi Sunak’s stance on immigration (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Rishi Sunak does not understand the importance of curbing legal migration, a Tory former immigration minister has claimed.

Robert Jenrick said the Prime Minister “didn’t want to talk about it” when he and former home secretary Suella Braverman repeatedly tried to raise the issue – a claim contested by Downing Street sources.

Mr Sunak has been under pressure from MPs on the right of his party to take action since revised official estimates published in November indicated the net migration figure – the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving Britain – reached a record 745,000 in 2022.

Mr Jenrick, who resigned as immigration minister in December in protest at Mr Sunak’s Rwanda deportation plan, told GB News on Friday: “I didn’t feel that the Prime Minister understood the importance of legal migration to the British public.”

He said he and Mrs Braverman, when they were both still in the Cabinet, “met the Prime Minister approximately every fortnight to talk about Home Office issues like stopping the boats, like security and policing.

“Never once did we have a conversation about legal migration because the Prime Minister didn’t want to talk about it.”

The Conservative MP for Newark continued: “I think that the Prime Minister, like others, took the view that legal migration didn’t matter and that Brexit, if it was anything, was about taking back control but not bringing down the numbers. I disagree with that.”

Mr Sunak has previously vowed to “do what is necessary” to bring net migration down as he sought to blame the “very large numbers” on his predecessors.

Rishi Sunak’s critics on the Conservative right have urged him to bring down net migration (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Government is introducing a raft of restrictions in a bid to cut the number of people legally arriving in Britain, including a ban on overseas care workers bringing family dependants to the UK and a drastically hiked salary threshold for skilled workers to £38,700.

The Home Secretary has asked the Migration Advisory Committee to review the graduate route for international students, while the minimum income requirement for family visas is being raised to £29,000 from April 11, and to £38,700 by early 2025.

Ex-minister Mr Jenrick called for a “fundamentally different approach” to immigration, telling the broadcaster: “We’re clearly going down the wrong path. We’re living in a country with net migration of 600,000 or 700,000, and we’re not stopping the boats.”

Provisional Home Office figures this week showed that the number of migrants who have arrived in the UK so far in 2024 after crossing the Channel has reached a record high for the first three months of a calendar year.

According to the figures, 338 people arrived in seven boats on Tuesday, taking the total for the year to date to 4,644.

Mr Jenrick quit his Government role over Mr Sunak’s Rwanda Bill, arguing it would not act as a strong enough deterrent to stop asylum seekers arriving via small boats.

The Government’s stalled plan would see people who arrive on small boats sent to the African nation to claim asylum there, with no right to come back to the UK.

A Government source said: “The PM has been clear migration levels are far too high – and people can judge him by his actions.

“Since last May, he has brought in the biggest package any Prime Minister has ever delivered to reduce net migration.

“Thanks to those policies, 300,000 people who came to the UK legally last year will no longer be able to come, and we’re already seeing this decisive action start to take effect.”

Mr Sunak is understood to have held bilateral meetings with Home Office ministers throughout last year at which they were able raise any subject including legal migration, although plans to tackle illegal migration took more time to discuss because of their more complex nature.