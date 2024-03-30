MSP open to discussions around age limit on assisted dying proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MSP open to discussions around age limit on assisted dying proposal

By Press Association
Liam McArthur said he is open to discussions (Jane Barlow/PA)
The MSP behind proposed legislation to introduce assisted dying for terminally ill people in Scotland has said he is open to discussions around raising the age limit for it.

Liam McArthur’s Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill was published on Thursday, becoming the third attempt at changing the law on the issue since devolution.

The Lib Dem MSP has said he is “confident” the Scottish Parliament will back his legislation when it comes to a vote, adding “robust safeguards” are included in the Bill.

Speaking to The Steamie, the politics podcast by The Scotsman newspaper, Mr McArthur was asked if 16 is too young for a terminally ill person to make such a decision.

He said: “I think there will need to be a genuine debate around this.

“I opted for 16 in my Bill – age of majority – but I fully expect this to be an area that the lead committee taking evidence will want to scrutinise.

“I’ve had discussions with different stakeholder organisations, including CHAS (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland), who I know have concerns about age limits.

“So I’m open to having those discussions. I need to understand the nature of the concerns and how they might be addressed.”

Changing the law will lead to more “open, regulated and safeguarded discussions around how we die”, he said.

Mr McArthur’s Bill would give people over the age of 16 with an advanced terminal illness the option of requesting an assisted death.

They would need to have the mental capacity to make such a request, which would have to be made voluntarily.

Assisted Dying For Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill
MSPs are expected to be given a free vote on the Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)

Two doctors would have to be satisfied about the patient’s condition, and also that they have not been pressurised into their decision.

Only people who have lived in Scotland for at least a year would be allowed to make such a request, which would be followed by a mandatory 14-day “reflection period”.

Holyrood will likely vote on the general principles of the Bill later this year and MSPs are expected to be given a free vote.

However, the leaders of Scotland’s three largest parties – Humza Yousaf, Douglas Ross and Anas Sarwar – have all said they are not currently minded to support the Bill.

Opponents of the legislation have said they fear it would see the lives of people who are ill or disabled being “devalued”, with the Bishop of Paisley John Keenan branding it a “dangerous idea”.