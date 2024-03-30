Hundreds of thousands missed debt repayments, charity says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds of thousands missed debt repayments, charity says

By Press Association
CAS is running a ‘stressed about debt’ campaign (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hundreds of thousands of Scots missed a debt repayment in 2023, analysis from the charity Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) shows.

CAS believes 368,249 people missed a debt repayment, based on YouGov survey data.

The polling company found 8% of Scottish adults had missed a repayment at least once in the last 12 months, with 1,005 adults surveyed in December last year.

CAS are running a “stressed about debt” campaign, encouraging people who are concerned about their finances to get in touch.

Since last spring the charity has helped write off more than £11 million of debt, with the average amount written off being more than £12,600 per client.

CAS financial health spokesperson Myles Fitt said: “There is a vicious cycle element to debt, especially during a cost-of-living crisis.

“Your income isn’t covering your outgoings so you fall into debt as a result – either through using commercial credit or falling behind on your bills to creditors.

“But the cost of those additional repayments means your income needs to stretch even further and suddenly you are trapped in a vicious cycle.

“We want people who are stressed about their debts to seek advice and support from the Citizens Advice network.”

He added: “You don’t need to go to a CAB in-person to get advice, instead you can check our online advice pages or use our interactive self-help tools.

“Our network gets real results for people – last year people who saw a gain having sought advice were more than £3,700 better off.”