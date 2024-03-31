More than 100 die waiting for adult disability payment, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 100 die waiting for adult disability payment, figures show

By Press Association
The figures were released through freedom of information legislation (Jane Barlow/PA)
More than 100 people died last year while waiting for a Scottish Government disability benefit.

Figures released under freedom of information legislation to Scottish Labour showed 116 people in 2023 died while still waiting for their first payout of the Adult Disability Payment (ADP) – Scotland’s version of the personal independence payment (Pip).

Social Security Scotland said there could have been a number of factors which caused increased waiting times for applicants, but the average has dropped since last year.

But Scottish Labour social security spokesman Paul O’Kane said it was “shameful” applicants “spent the final months of their life fighting for the support they were entitled to”.

“The SNP promised to build a fairer, more compassionate social security system in Scotland, but instead their incompetence is leaving disabled people to suffer for months on end while bills pile up,” he added.

“It is utterly appalling that people are dying while waiting for a decision to be made.

“Instead of ending the DWP’s cruel and callous approach to social security, the SNP has recreated it.

“The Cabinet Secretary must explain how this scandalous situation came about and what action she will take to fix it, so disabled people can get the support they are owed with the urgency needed.”

A spokesman for Social Security Scotland said: “Sadly, some clients passed away while their applications for Adult Disability Payment were being processed.

“While we can’t comment on individual cases, there can be a number of factors behind waiting times, including challenges gathering information from a health professional to support an application.

“The average time taken to make a decision on an Adult Disability Payment application has dropped by almost 40% since April 2023 to 59 days in January this year, the most recent month we have official data for.

“We have a separate application route for people who have been diagnosed with a terminal illness with an average processing time of three working days and are actively encouraging people to use it.”